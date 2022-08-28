This Saturday’s Mega-Sena must pay a prize of R$ 18 million

(credit: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)


The Mega-Sena Contest 2,514, which will be drawn this Saturday (27/8) at night in São Paulo, will pay the prize of R$ 18 million to those who correctly match the six scores. The draw will take place at 8 pm at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal.

The last contest (2,513), on Wednesday (24), had no winners and the prize was accumulated for today. The numbers drawn were 13 – 19 – 21 – 35 – 46 and 50 and the prize amount was R$ 12.5 million.

Bets can be placed until 7:00 pm on the day of the draw at any lottery shop or online at site from the box. The minimum bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning the prize.


