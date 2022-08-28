“This will continue until…” Fla fans “discover” why Pulgar does not debut and elect ‘guilty’ on the web

Flamengo is about to enter the field to face Botafogo for another match in the Brazilian Championship, which will be a classic this time. After the ‘stumble’ this Saturday (27), between Fluminense and Palmeiras, Rubro-Negro has a beautiful opportunity to cut the points difference to the leader.

Despite Flamengo’s good moment, there is a mystery in Ninho do Urubu that still intrigues and revolts some of the Rubro-Negra fans. the steering wheel fleawho joined the Rio de Janeiro team about a month ago, costing more than BRL 10 million to the coffers of the Club, still did not make his debut for Fla.

This Sunday (28), the crowd seems to have finally ‘killed the charade’: “Flamengo paid €2 million for Pulgar for the guy to be a reserve for a 37-year-old former player who “plays” IMPROVISED as a defensive midfielder? Will this continue until Diego delivers an important game?“, said one of the netizens.

Diego’s lineup, in a position that is not his original, but that of Pulgar, who is much younger and is already in good condition, coming from pre-season and training for more than 4 weeks at Ninhoit really is to leave a doubt in the head of the Rubro-Negro fan.

On the web, the crowd seemed very uncomfortable with the fact: “Diego is 37 years old and he doesn’t add anything”, “Pulgar is 28 years old and is a midfielder by origin, Diego is an offensive midfielder by origin and is 37 years old”, “I would like to understand, but I can’t”, said some netizens. The classic ball rolls this Sunday (28), at 18 pm.