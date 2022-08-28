three bets win a prize of R$ 2 million each

Three single bets (from the cities of Brasília – DF, Ananindeua – PA and São Paulo – SP) hit the five numbers of Quina, contest 5935, in this Saturday’s draw (27). Each won BRL 2,023,963.44. The numbers drawn by Caixa, in São Paulo, were 02-04-32-34-53.

In addition, 118 matched four numbers and won R$3,791.65; 6,453 matched three tens and won BRL 66.03 and 161,026 matched two numbers, winning BRL 2.64.

The next Quina draw will be held on Monday (29). Contest 5936 will be broadcast live on the internet through the bank’s official YouTube channel. The prize is again estimated at R$ 700 thousand.

How can I participate in the Quina draw?

You need to choose between five and 15 numbers in a range from 01 to 80. Bets must be placed and registered in the system up to one hour before the draw, that is, accredited lotteries and Caixa’s official website accept games until 7pm (Brasilia time) on the day of the draw.

How much is the price of a bet on Quina?

Since November 2019, betting on Quina costs at least BRL 2 (with five numbers), but can reach BRL 6,006 (with 15 numbers). If the bet is placed on Caixa’s website, the player must pay attention to the fact that the minimum purchase in a virtual session is R$ 30. This amount, however, does not need to be spent all on just one type of lottery of the bank, and may include other bets.

How many chances do I have to win at Quina?

By placing the minimum bet of five numbers (R$ 2), you have a one in 24 million chance of winning the Quina main strip prize. If you want to include another ten in the game, the value of the bet goes up to R$ 12, but the odds also change and become one in four million.

What is the Quina pool?

It is a form of group betting. Sold at accredited lottery outlets, the pools start at R$10, but there is a minimum quota of R$3 per participant. Caixa allows from two to 50 shares in this pool of Quina.