Timemania accumulates in the 1826 contest; R$ 5.4 million is enough to buy two mansions in Morumbi

São José dos Campos-SP, August 26, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – Timemania’s 1826 contest, on Thursday night (25), had no winners in the main seven-number range. As a result, the estimated premium is BRL 5.4 millionwhich is enough to buy two mansions in Morumbi, for example.

In addition, the accumulated value for the next Timemania contest was accumulated in BRL 5,080,369.79. The value that accumulates for the next zero-ending contest, 1826, is already in BRL 120,791.73.

The team of the heart drawn was Sport-PE, with 8692 winning bets, where each one takes R$ 7.50. It’s the diarysp will talk a little more about that.

Check the drawn numbers of Timemania

Now, see the numbers drawn from Timemania this Thursday. Next, also see the amounts paid to the winners of the other prizes of this 1826 contest:

15-16-26-30-32-67-80

7 hits

There were no winners

6 hits

1 winning bet, R$ 126,530.89

5 hits

115 winning bets, R$ 1,571.81

4 hits

2,447 winning bets, BRL 9

3 hits

25,400 winning bets, BRL 3

Currently, Timemania has a single bet, of R$3. So, you have to choose ten numbers and also a team with your heart. The draws take place three times a week, always on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, starting at 8 pm.

How to follow the sweepstakes

One possibility to follow the draw live is through Caixa’s official YouTube channel. So, even if you can’t watch it right away, you can follow the video later, calmly. The broadcast also takes place through the bank’s social networks and the television channel RedeTV!.

But it is also possible to see the numbers of the draw through the official website of Caixa Econômica Federal. To do this, just wait about an hour after the draw and see the numbers calmly. In addition, you can go to the lottery shop the next day and check the numbers on the wall that is available to customers.

To play, you can also go to the lottery or do it online, without leaving your home. Thus, you can bet on the Caixa website, in the lottery tab.

How to receive the award

Another possibility to receive is directly at the lottery house, any of them. But the value of the prize cannot be greater than R$ 1,332.78, net. In addition, you also need to present the Timemania winning ticket and the same documents that you must present to the bank.