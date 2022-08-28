Tite wants to take a player from Atlético Mineiro, and it’s not the Hulk; situation is complicated

Mineiro athletic players

the crowd of rooster was startled by the news that was released on Friday. the coach of Brazilian Team, Titus, has monitored some players from the Minas Gerais squad. However, the main name that was observed by the team’s commander was not that of its main striker, Hulk. Another player appeared on the radar of hopscotch and his name is surprising to the vast majority of the crowd.

It was the player ademirthe attacker., did not know that he was being monitored by Titusnor by the staff of Brazilian Team. The player ended up feeling scared when he received the information during a press conference. The player has been the only positive highlight in this bad phase that the Atletico Mineiro in the season, where he accumulates 2 eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

It was the very Titus who revealed to have followed the evolution of the striker since the America. in the rabbit, ademir was one of the highlights of the campaign to 2021. She went through ups and downs. Altogether, they are 47 games, 7 goals and one assist for Galo. The player has been the strong point of Cuca’s attack and has often become the 12th man on the team.

“In fact, I didn’t even know he’d mentioned my name. But I am very happy with that, knowing that a great coach of the national team is watching me. This motivates even more to continue working, evolving, in what needs to evolve. But, consequently, I have to do our part here,” he said. ademir.