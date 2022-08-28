TSE orders fake news to be overturned, blaming Lula for high fuel prices

TSE (Superior Electoral Court) minister Raul Araújo decided today (27) that social networks have 24 hours to remove misleading posts that blame the PT governments and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the high fuel prices.

Fake news used the image of Aldo Rebelo (PDT) — former mayor (2005-2007) and minister in the PT governments of Dilma Rousseff (Sports; Defense; Science, Technology and Innovation) and Lula (Secretary for Political Coordination) .

The images associate Aldo with a forged audio in which he allegedly said that “no president has the possibility to control Petrobras’ prices because the PT governments stole the state company”.

Some excerpts, shared on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Gettr, read as follows:

“Urgent! Leaks audio of Aldo Rebelo (former minister of Lula and Dilma).”

“Aldo Rebelo from the Communist Party of Brazil tells the truth about #Lula and #Petrobras. Find out the real situation of the company through those who lived behind the scenes of the #AldoRebelo deals.”

“Aldo Rebelo makes a bombastic revelation.”

“LEAK AUDIO By Former PT Defense Minister! He handed over the entire SYSTEM behind Petrobras and Refineries.”

“Aldo Rebelo (former minister and former deputy) would be blaming Lula and the PT governments for the corruption in Petrobras and the rise in fuel prices.”

Audio attributed to Aldo Rebelo is fake Image: Comprova Project

In his decision, the TSE minister wrote that the publications are untrue, because “Aldo Rebelo did not record the audio, information that was confirmed by him on his Twitter profile, on 5.24.2022, as well as by several verification agencies”.

“It is, therefore, content produced to disseminate disinformation”, says Araújo.

The minister linked his decision to a legal rule that limits the free expression of thought to the offense to the honor of third parties or the disclosure of untrue facts.

“The free circulation of thoughts, opinions and criticisms aim to strengthen the Democratic State of Law and the democratization of the debate in the electoral environment”, says the minister, defending that “the contested publications end up generating disinformation”.