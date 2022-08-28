TSE rejects Lula’s request to remove Carlos Bolsonaro’s publications

Raul Araujo, minister of the Superior Electoral Court, denied a request from the Brasil da Esperança Coalition for alleged electoral propaganda practice and maintains content on the air

Rio de Janeiro councilor Carlos Bolsonaro shared an interview in which Lula says he ‘will not deceive the people again’



the minister of Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Raul Araujo, rejected a request from the Brasil da Esperança Coalition – PT, PCdoB and PV – for content published by the Rio de Janeiro councilor, Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans), were taken off the air. The publications in question refer to an interview granted by the PT candidate to the Planalto, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), to the newspaper El País in October 2022. The leader in polls for voting intentions to be the next president said he ‘would not deceive the people again’. The Workers’ Party’s arguments were decontextualized. By the time of publication of this article, the post had accumulated more than 6 thousand likes, more than 200 comments and more than 2 thousand retweets. “The intervention of the Electoral Justice in information and demonstrations on the Internet must be exceptional, that is, reserved for cases of abuse and excesses in electoral propaganda. Thus, the fundamental right to freedom of expression is not only aimed at protecting supposedly true, admirable or conventional opinions, but also those that are dubious, exaggerated, reprehensible, satirical, humorous, as well as those not shared by the majority. It should be noted that even erroneous statements are under the protection of this constitutional guarantee”, argued the magistrate in his decision.