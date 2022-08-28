Turkish pop singer arrested after making fun of religious schools

Alex Binley – BBC News

Turkish singer Gulsen was arrested on Thursday (25/8), accused of inciting hatred for a joke she made about religious schools.

During a concert in April, the singer joked that a member of her band’s “perversion” was caused by the fact that he was a student at one of these schools. Although Gulsen’s lines are from a few months ago, they have recently gone viral and become the target of conservatives.

While pro-Turkish government conservatives called the remarks insolent, more liberal and opposing voices called the arrest disproportionate and motivated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election plans next year.

Before the arrest, Gulsen – who is considered the “Madonna of Turkey” and is 46 years old – apologized on social media and suggested that his words were taken advantage of by those seeking to “polarize society”.

Gulsen also wrote that he defends “freedom of expression” and that he made a “joke between colleagues”, but apologized “to everyone who felt offended”. She is in detention awaiting trial.

President Erdogan, whose Justice and Development (AK) party came to power some 20 years ago, studied at one of the country’s first Imam Hatip religious schools.

Many other government officials also attended these educational institutions.

Country divided over prison

The singer, whose full name is Gulsen Colakoglu, has already been criticized for her clothes and her support for the rights of LGBTQIA+ people.

The arrest comes amid debates over AK’s interventions into Turkish lifestyles and the banning of several music festivals in the country.

Lawyer Feyza Altun said the decision “has no legal reason” and argued that Gulsen was arrested due to the clothes she wears on stage, her “defiant attitude” and her support for LGBTQIA+ people.

Journalist Nihal Bengisu Karaca said she felt offended by the singer’s words, but criticized the arrest.

“I’m also a graduate of a religious high school,” Karaca said.

“I was also hurt by Gulsen’s insult.”

“I showed my reaction by writing an article… But why is Gulsen being arrested? What’s the point here?”

Meanwhile, the pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak ran the headline “The clown crossed the line” and columnist Fuat Ugur claimed: “Calling someone from a school, a football team or any ethnicity a ‘pervert’ is a crime of hate.”

