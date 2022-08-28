Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See criticizes the pope for regretting Moscow attack

VATICAN, 26 Aug. 22 / 03:29 pm (ACI).- Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See criticized Pope Francis for lamenting the car bomb attack that killed the daughter of a thinker close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In Wednesday’s general audience, Pope Francis referred to the death of Darya Dugina, a 29-year-old journalist and political commentator known for her support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, who died on Aug. Dugina was the daughter of Aleksandr Dugin.

“I think of that poor girl blown up by a bomb under her car seat in Moscow. The innocent pay for the war, the innocent! Let us think about this reality and say to each other: war is madness,” said the pope.

Andrii Yurash, Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See, complained about Pope Francis on Twitter: “Today’s speech by the Pope was disappointing and made me think of many things: you cannot speak in the same categories about aggressor and victim, rapist and raped. ; how is it possible to cite one of the ideologues of imperialism as an innocent victim? She was killed by the Russians as a holy victim.”

Russia has blamed the Ukrainian special services for the attack. Oleksii Danylov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council, denied the allegation on Monday.

Also check: