Understand once and for all the differences between Pix Saque and Pix Exchange

Pix, a payment modality launched by the Central Bank in 2020, quickly gained millions of subscribers in the country. Today, a large part of the population already uses this method to make payments and transfers, and there is no indication that this scenario will change. Proof of this are the new Pix formats that citizens can make use of.

In this sense, we are talking about Pix Saque and Pix Troco, both of which were launched at the end of 2021. Unlike regular Pix, the other two modalities did not receive the adhesion that was expected. One of the reasons this has occurred is that many people may not know the difference between them.

Pix Loot and Pix Exchange

Pix is ​​already a payment method that is being able to rival both physical cash and the use of credit cards. With the new formats of Pix, one can expect that, soon, the rivalry with the card will become even fiercer.

According to the current president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, although the two new tools linked to this method have not gained the strength that was expected, both have positive characteristics that can even favor people who live in the countryside.

According to the available data, when the two forms are compared, Pix Saque has the best number of operations: there are more than 260 million. On the other hand, Pix Exchange didn’t even reach 1 million. That is, the first represents, practically, 99% of the total use.

What are the differences?

In general, Pix Saque gives permission for the person to be able to withdraw money at any point of sale. Its use is simple: it is only necessary for the citizen to go to a commercial point that accepts this modality. You need to say that you want to withdraw an amount using the Pix Withdraw method.

Once this is done, the merchant himself can generate a QR Code, which the customer must use to deposit the money. Once the deposit is made, the customer receives the physical amount equivalent to the one he sent.

On the other hand, Pix Troco, although it works similarly, can only be used when a purchase is made at the commercial point in question. Thus, the customer can, for example, pay for the purchase in physical money but request that the change, if any, be sent by Pix.

In this way, it is necessary that the merchant at the point of sale is able to use the modalities.

