understand the effects of the euro devalued by the dollar

For the second time this time of year, the dollar rose and was above the European currency. Currently, the euro is quoted at US$ 0.9901, a fact that is not usually so common, even if it has been repeated in the same season of the year. What can this mean for the economy? Understand the consequences of the devaluation of European money.

Why the euro is cheaper than the dollar

First, it is important to understand the reasons that led to the fall of the euro in the world. This happened because of the strength of the american currency caused by the monetary policy of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed).

The Fed quickly raised its interest rates to fight inflation, which made it more profitable to own the dollar than the euro. This causes demand for the currency to increase while demand for the European economy retracts.

In contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised its interest rates moderately. However, the agency’s long-term policy is not so clear and ends up generating uncertainties.

What will be the consequences of the current scenario?

The greatest reflection of this variation will occur in European territory. Most of all products imported into the euro zone are quoted in dollars. Soon, they will become more expensive as the US currency has risen.

Thus, the purchasing power of European families tends to decrease in the face of rising inflation.

In terms of business, all firms that export products from Europe gained from the novelty, as they do so in dollars – the most valued currency. Companies that import products will raise the price of all goods.

According to experts heard by the news portal Uol, the only real winner is the manufacturing industry of the old continent. It exports goods to the aeronautical, automotive, luxury and chemical sectors. It is the one that will gain the most from the overvaluation of the dollar at the expense of the euro.