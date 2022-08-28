US cruisers cross Taiwan Strait after China alert

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on US cruisers cross Taiwan Strait after China alert 2 Views

The US Navy reported that the cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam transited an area “beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal State”.




Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

PF delegate dies accidentally during operation against illegal deforestation in indigenous land in Mato Grosso | National Journal

Federal Police agents from Cuiabá made a convoy to Várzea Grande International Airport to say …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved