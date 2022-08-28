US ignores China’s warning, crosses Taiwan Strait

Two US warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the US Navy said, in the first such incursion since China carried out unprecedented military maneuvers around the island.

The navigation came after tensions in the Taiwan Strait area this month reached a level not seen in several years, following a visit to Taipei by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

In a statement, the Navy said the maneuver “demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

After the visit of Pelosi – the third highest elected official of the US government – China reacted with outrage and carried out military exercises around the island for several days.

Taiwan — which has an autonomous government and is home to 23 million people — lives under the constant threat of an invasion by China, which claims this democratically administered island as part of its territory and promises to recover it one day, including by force if need be.

Washington diplomatically recognizes Beijing over Taipei, but maintains de facto relations with Taiwan and supports the island’s right to decide its future.

Beijing, however, considers Taiwan one of its provinces, which has not been able to reunite with the rest of its territory since the end of the Chinese Civil War (1949).

China’s People’s Liberation Army reacted on Sunday and said the US government had “openly exaggerated” the ships’ passage through the Strait.

China’s Army Eastern Operations Command “is monitoring and warning American ships throughout the crossing and is aware of their movements,” said spokesman Colonel Shi Yi.

“The troops of the (Eastern) department remain on high alert and are prepared at all times to defuse any provocation,” he added.

“Freedom of Navigation and Flight”

The United States 7th Fleet said the two Ticonderoga-class ships, the USS Antietam and the USS Chancellorsville, performed “routine” transit on Sunday “through waters where freedom of navigation and flight on the high seas apply, from accordance with international law”.

“These ships transit through a corridor in the strait that is outside the territorial sea of ​​any country,” the Navy said.

“The US Armed Forces fly, sail and operate anywhere permitted by international law,” it added in a statement.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense confirmed in a note the passage of the two ships on a north-south trajectory.

“During the journey south through the Taiwan Strait, the (Taiwanese) Armed Forces monitored all relevant movements in our air and maritime space. The situation is normal.

Washington said its stance on Taipei remains unchanged and accuses Beijing of threatening peace in the Taiwan Strait, using Pelosi’s visit as a pretext for military exercises.

Chinese maneuvers included launching ballistic missiles into waters off Taiwan, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Taiwan also organized military exercises to simulate defending against an invasion, with the participation of its main combat aircraft.

Threats to Taiwan have become more intense under current Chinese President Xi Jinping.