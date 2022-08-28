Vasco arrives in Salvador for important match against Bahia | vasco

Vasco landed early this Saturday night in Salvador, where he faces Bahia on Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), in an important confrontation valid for the 26th round of Série B of the Brasileirão.

The nonstop flight from Rio de Janeiro took about two hours to reach the Bahian capital. Both when boarding and when disembarking, some fans celebrated and bowed to the players of the Vasco delegation. Even interim coach Emílio Faro was stopped for photos.

There were few fans at Salvador airport, but everyone sang a lot when the team left through the arrivals gate. As has been the keynote of Vasco’s travels, Nenê was the most harassed. Figueiredo, Yuri Lara and Thiago Rodrigues were also quite popular.

Sports director Paulo Bracks and CEO Luiz Mello accompany the delegation in Salvador. Vasco’s SAF was registered with the CBF on Friday, and the game against Bahia will be the first under the new registration.

Before boarding, Vasco released the list of related parties for the match with some news. The main one is the absence of Raniel, who felt muscular discomfort and will be absent against Bahia. On the other hand, the boy Marlon Gomes, if 18 years old, is recovered from injury and available to coach Emílio Faro.

It is a direct confrontation for the first positions of the table. Bahia is the current vice-leader of Serie B, with 44 points. Vasco, in turn, has 42 and is fourth – among them is Grêmio, also with 44.

Bahia and Vasco face each other this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at the Fonte Nova Arena, broadcast by TV Globo.

