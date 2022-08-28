Vasco da Gama SAF: name in the Série B table and player contracts are already on the CBF records

O Vasco has a new nomenclature on the website of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). Now on the entity’s website, Cruz-Maltino is listed as “Vasco da Gama SAF” in the Serie B table of the Brazilian Championship.

The change is natural, as CBF automatically updates according to registered name. The situation occurred in an identical way with Botafogo, Cruzeiro and Figueirense.

It should be noted that 38 Cruz-Maltino players were again registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) this Friday. The process is also normal, due to the purchase of SAF by 777 Partners.

Therefore, the records of professional athletes who belonged to the “old Vasco” were transferred to Vasco da Gama SAF, which contains a new CNPJ. In addition, youth coaches and players are also being “re-registered” with the IDB.

This Sunday, Vasco faces Bahia at Arena Fonte Nova. The match is valid for the 26th round of Serie B and will be the first for Gigante da Colina as Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF).

Vasco SAF is already listed in the Série B table on the CBF website (Photo: Reproduction)