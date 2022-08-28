Vasco will have weight reinforcement for the duel against Bahia, but loses important piece due to injury

Brazilian football

Cruzmaltino goes through a moment of instability, but if he wins the Bahian club, he will resume second place

Emilio Faro will have the return of Marlon Gomes, but the absence of Raniel for Vasco x Bahia (Photo: Daniel RAMALHO/CRVG)
O Vasco da Gama lives a moment of oscillation in the season. In the last four games, the Cruzmaltino has two losses, a draw and a win. The situation, however, despite generating concern, has not turned on the red light yet.

O Vasco is fourth in the leaderboard of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, with 42 points. But if you win Bahiathis Sunday, the 28th, at 4 pm, at Fonte Nova, resumes the vice-leadership position.

The club, through its social networks, also revealed information considered crucial. Highlight since joining the main cast, the young midfielder Marlon Gomes is cleared to return to the pitch and was listed for the match.

“The athlete Marlon Gomes had a good response after injury to a posterior muscle of the left thigh. He reached the criteria considered by DESP as prerequisites for the evolution of phases, was reintegrated into the group and is available to the coach”, informed the Vasco.

WEIGHT LOSS

Despite the return of Marlon GomesO Vasco will have an absence for the important confrontation against the Bahia. the attacker ranielthe club’s top scorer of the season with 14 goals scored, was unlisted after experiencing discomfort in the posterior muscle of his right thigh.

