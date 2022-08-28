Vélez vs Flamengo: semifinal referee brings good and bad memories for the red and blacks | Flamengo

Conmebol announced that the Colombian Wilmar Roldan, 42, will be the referee of the first game of the Libertadores semifinal, between Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield, next Wednesday, in Argentina. He will be assisted by compatriots Alexander Guzman and Wilmar Navarro, and Chilean Julio Bascuñan will be in charge of VAR.

Roldan sends red-black fans different feelings. He was, for example, the referee responsible for the final of the Sudamericana, in 2017, in which Flamengo was overcome by Independiente. At the time, the team complained a lot about the penalty taken by Cuéllar, who ended up being sent off after the game, due to a complaint, during the award ceremony.

In 2020, Roldan was the referee of Flamengo’s worst rout in a Libertadores: 5-1 to Independiente del Valle. On that trip to Ecuador, the club experienced an outbreak of Covid.

But the Colombian also has positive stories for Flamengo. And precisely against Vélez. He was the referee of the 3-2 victory at José Amalfitani, in the 2021 edition of Libertadores. At the time, the former red-black Mancuello was expelled from the Argentine team.

In this year’s edition, Roldan hasn’t commanded any Flamengo game yet, he was just the four referee in the victory over Sporting Cristal, in Peru. In the 11 matches in which he was the referee, the Colombian gave 61 yellow cards (5.5 average per game) and three red cards.

Two of the three reds that Wilmar Roldan applied were in the last game in which he worked, between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, for the quarterfinals. He expelled Danilo and Scarpa.

Controversy in Brazil’s Playoffs

Wilmar Roldan has experience – and controversies – also in national team games. In January of this year, he refereed the 1-1 draw between Ecuador and Brazil in Quito.

Roldan performed poorly and was heavily criticized by Ecuadorians, including the local press, who called him “Rolbán”. In all, there were four interventions by the video referee, and Roldan changed the initial decision every time he went to the monitor, including two penalty throws and expulsions.

Arbitration gets complicated in the tie between Brazil and Ecuador for the World Cup qualifiers

