Vidal, from Flamengo, offers BRL 5,600 reward for his daughter’s missing dog | Flamengo

The midfielder Arturo Vidal, from Flamengo, posted this Sunday morning an appeal on his official profile on social networks. His daughter’s dog disappeared in Chicureo, Chile, a city in the metropolitan region of the capital Santiago. In the post, the player leaves a contact number and offers a reward of one million Chilean pesos, which would correspond to R$5,600* at the current exchange rate.

– If you lost my daughter’s puppy in the Chicureo sector, please if anyone finds him, contact me at this number – says the player’s post.

Vidal offers reward for his daughter’s dog – Photo: Reproduction

Vidal should start this Sunday afternoon, in the classic between Flamengo and Botafogo, which will be played at the Nilton Santos stadium from 18:00. The game will be broadcast on Premiere, with narration by Jader Rocha and commentary by Pedrinho and PVC. Salvio Spinola commands Central do Apito.

Vidal, from Flamengo, offers reward for his daughter’s pet – Photo: Reproduction

*ERRACT: The report wrongly reported that the reward amount was R$5.6 million, but the correct conversion of one million Chilean pesos corresponds to R$5,600 reais. The article was published at 12:06 pm and the information corrected at 12:25 pm.

Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

