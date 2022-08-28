Video of Gabriel Medina at Grazi Massafera’s house increases dating rumors with actress

Gabriel Medina shared a video caressing a cat with brindle fur on his Instagram Stories, this Saturday (27). According to the profile “Segue a Cami”, the feline would be deGrazi Massafera, which made some netizens consider the hypothesis that there was an affair between the two. However, other users of the social network raised an important point: the surfer would be at the actress’ house accompanying Jade Picon, with whom he has already lived an affair. It was enough for fans to get excited and resume the couple’s shipper.

Grazi and Jade became close during the recordings of the soap opera “Travessia”, in which mother and daughter will live. On the 18th, the two appeared together during a boxing training session with personal Chico Salgado, with whom Sofia’s mother has been training for a long time. “Training today was ‘mother and daughter'”, wrote Jade, who changed her look to bring the character Chiara to life. Grazi even made a threat in a joking tone: “Just a warning: no one dare with my baby”.

Rumors of affair between Gabriel and Jade gain strength with alleged kiss on video

Rumors that Gabriel Medina and Jade Picon would be together began shortly after the famous “BBB22” left. At the time, they appeared in very similar hotel rooms and the surfer also appeared with a famous ring. Last month, the two would have stayed in a bar-ballad in São Paulo, according to the profile “Let’s Gossip”, on Instagram. The same vehicle would have revealed that, on the same night and in the same place, the brother of former BBB Leo Picon kissed Yasmin Brunet, Medina’s ex-wife.

At the beginning of August, a video made rumors of romance between them even more intense. In the recording, Jade and Gabriel dance in an atmosphere of intimacy and almost exchange a kiss at the beginning of the choreography – it seems, but it is not possible to confirm. The fans of the alleged couple, of course, were thrilled with the chemistry. “And this beginning?”, observed one. “What a perfect couple!” praised another. “Shippada of millions,” melted a third. “I’ve been Jadina since I was a child,” said one. “Gabriel has my respect just because he managed to get Jade trending here on TikTok,” added another.

As rumors swirl, the surfer seems to be enjoying being single. He was recently spotted enjoying a nightclub in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul. In the video that circulated on the web, the athlete kissed the veterinarian Brenda Mendonça, from 25 years. the young woman he usually shares his clubbing routine and also his work with just over two thousand followers.