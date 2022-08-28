VIDEO: ‘South Korean dancer’ arrives in Salvador and is tied up at the airport: ‘Very happy’ | Bahia

The young South Korean Kwon Min-sung, known as Dropmeoff and famous on social media after dancing to songs from the Bahian pagode, arrived at Salvador airport this Saturday (27). The influencer was tied up when he disembarked and received the affection of admirers when he set foot in the Bahian capital [veja vídeo acima].

Dropmeoff: South Korean famous on social networks dances to music by Harmonia do Samba and is praised by Scheila Carvalho and Carla Perez

1 of 4 Dropemeoff lands at Salvador airport — Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais Dropemeoff lands at Salvador airport — Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais

In a video posted on the young man’s profile on the internet, Dropmeoff appears smiling as he poses for photos with passengers and even people who work at the airport.

“I arrived in Salvador. Very happy”, said the young man, risking the words in Portuguese.

2 of 4 Dropmeoff arrives in Salvador and is greeted by admirers at the airport — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Dropmeoff arrives in Salvador and is greeted by admirers at the airport — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

Dropmeoff came to Salvador at the invitation of singer Oh Polêmico, interpreter of the song “Samba do Polly”, one of the songs that the Korean recorded while dancing and went viral on the internet.

On August 19, he published a video in which he dances to the song and wrote in Portuguese that he would arrive in the Bahian capital at the end of the month with the singer’s help.

3 of 4 Dropemeoff lands at Salvador airport — Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais Dropemeoff lands at Salvador airport — Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais

Hours later, it was Oh Polemic’s turn to speak on social media: “It is with great joy that I come here to inform you, family, of the coming of @dropmeoff to Brazil 😍🌎”.

The post was also shared on the South Korean’s social media, who added: “I’m so nervous. I’ll be able to do well, right? I love you, my Brazilian fans. See you soon, Salvador.”

4 of 4 South Korean famous on social networks for dancing pagoda announces trip to Bahia — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks South Korean famous on social networks for dancing pagoda announces trip to Bahia – Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

In Bahia, it is common for people to share Dropmeoff videos on social media. The South Korean dances make people from Bahia laugh, who have fun with the different steps they usually do when they listen to the songs.

Dropmeoff also won over Bahians for his charisma. Always smiling, he tries hard to speak Portuguese in the videos and always jokes that he dreams of marrying a Brazilian and having a child.

The dancer’s prank causes him to receive several dating requests in the comments of the videos. This Friday (19), he shared that he won the Youtube card after surpassing 100,000 subscribers on the platform.

“Thanks to the Brazilian fans I got a silver YouTube button. I love you, my Brazilian fans. I love you forever my Brazil. I can’t wait to go to Brazil”, he celebrated.

See below some of the videos of the Korean dances:

DropmeOff dances Samba do Polly

DropmeOff dances the Apache Violin

DropmeOff dance Turning the Olhinho

DropmeOff dance Manoel

DropmeOff dances The Little Ant

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻