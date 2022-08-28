VIDEO: Two illegal twin towers implode in suburban New Delhi | World

Two illegally erected residential towers on the outskirts of India’s capital were destroyed by implosion on Sunday, as part of a rare demolition order granted last year by the Supreme Court.
The controlled implosion, thanks to 3,500 kg of explosives, destroyed in a few seconds the 100-meter high “twin towers” in Noida, southeast of New Delhi.
Thousands of neighbors, in addition to stray dogs, were removed as a simple precaution, as the team responsible for the demolition ensures that all safety measures have been taken.
Two illegal twin towers are imploded in a suburb of New Delhi (Photo: Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
“This is a remarkable feat of engineering,” said demolition team leader Joe Brinkmann, quoted by the Times of India.
The Supreme Court ruled last year that the structures were built illegally in collusion with local authorities.
