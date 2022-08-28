Vitamin D: How long does it take for supplementation to take effect? – News

Individuals with vitamin D deficiency often complain of muscle and bone pain, weakness, and even depression. Vitamin D3 supplements appear as a solution to restore levels of this nutrient – ​​obtained naturally with exposure to sunlight. But how long do they take to ease the unpleasant symptoms?

Vitamin D is essential for the absorption of calcium in the body. Supplementation should only be done under medical supervision, with proof of deficiency by blood test. Doses will be determined by the age of the patient.

“Before age 50, the level considered normal is between 20 ng/ml and 30 ng/ml (nanograms per milliliter). But, above 50 years for women – after menopause – and above 60 years for men, we do not leave below 30 ng/ml”, explains the president of the Social Communication Commission of Sbem (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology). ), Ricardo Meirelles.





The duration of treatment against disability, according to Meirelles, “varies a lot” and depends on each individual’s body, so there is no standard or limit period.

“There is no such thing as a small, medium or large disability. There is a disability or no disability. In disability below 20 [ng/ml]for example, we replace until we reach normal levels of vitamin D in the blood”, he informs.

Supplement doses are prescribed according to the amount of vitamin D found in the patient’s bloodstream.

The expert says that deficiencies of 18 ng/ml, for example, may require one pill of 50,000 IU (international units) per week to reach normal levels.

“When normalized, we started to give the maintenance dose, which is around 7,000 IU per week – 1,000 units per day”, adds Meirelles.

In cases of low or high levels of the substance, the endocrinologist says he considers it ideal to have a blood test every two months to reassess the dosage of the supplement. In this period, the person could already feel some difference with the supplementation.

“I need to do the blood test in two months and, if it is normal, I move to the maintenance dose (7,000 IU/week). If it’s still low, I prescribe 50,000 IU a week for another two months. The appointment can be every four months,” he reports.





Importance of medical supervision

A study conducted by researchers from the Federal University of Minas Gerais and the René Rachou Research Institute, from Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz), in 2020, showed that about 875,000 Brazilians over 50 years old were deficient in vitamin D.

Furthermore, 7.5 million people in this age group had levels below those considered healthy for this substance.

This contingent, like the others, should not make use of vitamin D on their own, as both excess and lack of the substance in the human body can bring harm.

“[O excesso de vitamina D ocasiona] lack of appetite, nausea, vomiting, weakness, nervousness and usually this is because of hypercalcemia, high calcium in the blood, because calcium leaves the bone and goes into the blood. Anyway, it causes very unpleasant general symptoms”, warns Meirelles.

He adds: “The big problem is that, currently, there is a tendency to use megadoses of vitamin D for ‘normal’ people, and this has no advantage. There is only an advantage for the person who has a disability”.





Therefore, it is essential for individuals with signs of vitamin D deficiency to be aware, as it can cause rickets in children and osteomalacia – softening of the bones – in adults.

The professional points out that “normally, vitamin D deficiency can only be replaced with vitamin D itself”.

Therefore, the patient should seek the help of responsible and specialized professionals to treat the problem.



