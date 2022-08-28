Voluntary resignation requests increase and hit record in a year – News

In the last 12 months, almost 6.2 million Brazilians have resigned from their stable job, with registration in the work card and contract governed by the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws). This number is equivalent to a third of all disconnections recorded in the period, 18.7 million, a record in Brazil. Voluntary dismissals also broke monthly, quarterly and half-yearly records, according to information from Caged (National Registry of Employed and Unemployed).

It is no coincidence that these numbers have risen at the same time that schools, universities and most companies have resumed face-to-face activities that were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. Economists and Human Resources consultants say that the increase in voluntary dismissals is directly related to changes in the labor market resulting from the period of social isolation.

Bruno Imaizumi, economist at LCA Consultores, says there are two main reasons: the first is the beginning of the normalization process for hiring, and the second, remote work. “People who, during the two years of the pandemic, accepted lower-paying jobs are returning to positions more consistent with their skills. In addition, with the experience of working from home, many employees have rethought their work relationships, and they don’t want to spend anymore time with commuting, traffic, public transport, etc.”, he analyzes.





“These layoffs can be explained by the dissatisfaction with the working conditions offered by the organizations. More and more workers are looking for opportunities that make sense for their lifestyle. For this reason, those who are able to choose where to work end up choosing for remote work”, says Leonardo Casartelli, general director of Empregos.com.br.

He says that the profile of the worker has changed in the pandemic. “Of course, there are those who cannot afford to stay out of the job market, but today professionals are more interested in qualifying, migrating from one area to another and achieving better opportunities”, says Casartelli, who also reports that the demand for specialization courses had a boom during the pandemic.

A survey by the recruitment company Robert Half shows that, among the reasons that lead professionals over 25 to look for a new job, are the search for a better salary, for 37% of respondents, the desire to learn something new (for 19%) and the expectation of improving the quality of life (to 12%).

“There is a greater demand on the part of employees in relation to the working conditions offered by companies. Many look for organizations with more flexible policies and benefits that go beyond the conventional”, adds the director of Empregos.com.br.





hybrid work

It cannot be forgotten that, in addition to being more convenient for the worker, remote work, in many cases, is the only option for companies that have reduced their physical space in the period of social isolation. Most of them adopted the hybrid work regime, with going to the office only a few days a week.

Several studies point out that working some days at home and others at the company is the most appropriate modality for the new reality: it makes workers happier and more productive. An example is the EY Work Reimagined 2022 survey, carried out by the EY consultancy, which involved more than 17,000 workers and 1,575 employers from 26 sectors, in 22 countries.

From Brazil, there were about 600 respondents, of which 53% said they prefer to work remotely between three and four days a week; on the global stage, it was 38%. As for working remotely from zero to one day a week, it was the preference of 20% worldwide, but only 9% of Brazilians.

General job dissatisfaction is also high: worldwide, 43% of workers say they are likely to leave their current employer within the next year, while in Brazil, this percentage is 50%. This is reflected in employee turnover which, for 68% of employers surveyed, has increased in the last 12 months.





“In some cases, even if the salary and benefits are good, the employee does not feel satisfied at work. If he is looking for professional growth or better conditions, changing areas or companies may be a plausible solution, considering the future of the company. your career. It is important to know what is ideal in terms of remuneration and quality of life”, says Casartelli, from Empregos.com.br.

Another study, carried out by Eaesp/FGV (São Paulo Business Administration School, from Fundação Getulio Vargas), in partnership with PageGroup and PwC Brasil, shows that 71% of employees expect changes in the work environment, towards a better greater flexibility. In addition, 72% of executives say they believe their management has adapted well to remote work.

In a survey on work trends, the Adecco group, which operates in the Human Resources segment, proved that the hybrid model is the worker’s great preference: 53% of those interviewed said they wanted to work in this model, and 82% revealed that if they feel as productive or more, compared to the face-to-face model in the office.

The consultancy Robert Half, in a recent study, also shows that 39% of Brazilians consider looking for a new job if the company they work for no longer offers the possibility of working from home or in the hybrid model.





Other records

In March, 603,136 jobs were left vacant by the will of the employees themselves. This number is equivalent to 30% of the 1.8 million dismissals carried out that month, which means that, for every three dismissals, one was voluntary. In comparison with March 2021, the voluntary dismissal rate increased by 37%, when more than 437 thousand dismissals requested by workers were recorded.

The second highest figure was recorded in May, when 572,364 workers asked to leave their jobs. Data since 2020 are considered, the year in which the historical series of counting by Caged (National Registry of Employed and Unemployed) of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) began.

In the first quarter of this year, more than 1.7 million workers resigned, 70% more than in the same period in 2021, when there were 1 million voluntary dismissals.





Stampede

The expressions in English great resignation, big quit and great reshuffle, which mean “the great layoff” or “disbandment”, are used to talk about the mass voluntary layoffs, which began in late 2020 and early 2021, in the United States, in some European countries, China and India – a movement similar to the observed in recent months in Brazil.

The most likely motivations would be wage stagnation with rising cost of living, job dissatisfaction, safety concerns in the Covid-19 pandemic, and a willingness to work for companies with remote work policies. The resignation requests began, both at home and abroad, with the increase in vaccination rates.

In April 2021, 4 million workers resigned in the US. Two months later, in June, another 3.9 million voluntary dismissals were recorded in that country and, between September and October alone, 8.5 million people left their jobs, without having another job in mind. In the year, almost 40 million workers resigned. The hardest-hit sectors are restaurants and hotels, which require more face-to-face interactions.





For the general director of Empregos.com.br, what is happening in Brazil is very similar to the movement observed in the United States. “The pandemic has changed professionals’ expectations regarding the future of work. For many workers, the experience of working from home in the last two years has shown that it is possible to maintain productivity without having to be in the office, all of this reconciling their personal lives with the service. Today, flexibility has become a professional desire, and going back to the ‘old’ model can be seen as a step backwards”, he says.

The search for balance between life and work, which was already becoming a priority for professionals, was enhanced during the pandemic period, especially in the most intense phases of lockdown. There was time to seek more information, look more closely at its purposes and analyze alignment with organizations”, explains Gustavo Costa, founding partner of the human resources consultancy Unique Group, which specializes in hiring executives.

People who decide to terminate the relationship with the employer are not exclusively dissatisfied with their work, but with their lifestyle. “Giving up your job and trying new experiences presents itself as a way to seek satisfaction and happiness”, says Márcio Monson, founder and CEO of Selecty, a technology company for recruitment and selection.



