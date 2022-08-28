Water scarcity triggers conflict – also in Germany – DW – 27/08/2022

A 4,500-year-old stone from Mesopotamia, now Iraq, is on display at the Louvre Museum in Paris. In it are recorded scenes of battle between the kings of Lagash and Umma, fought in part because of the water. Proof that it has long been a scarce resource, and a frequent bone of contention.

Since that time, its value has multiplied: there are currently 8 billion human beings on Earth, and they all need clean water to live. Above all, however, agriculture and industry consume gigantic volumes, while climate change alters the rhythm of rains and droughts.

When Ethiopia builds a dam up the Nile, Sudan and Egypt fear for their livelihoods. The Ilisu weir, in Turkey, retains the waters of the Tigris River, reducing the amount that reaches Iraq. The Euphrates is cut by dams at different heights.

A study carried out in 2018 commissioned by the European Commission identified the major waterways where the risk of conflicts over the use of increasingly scarce water is particularly high: in addition to the aforementioned Nile, Euphrates and Tigris rivers, the Ganges, Brahmaputra, Indus rivers and Colorado present this danger.

dry germany

Germany is not included in the European Commission’s report, as it is considered a country rich in water resources – until now. However, climate change is making summers hotter and drier, even between the Alps and the North Sea.

As a result, landscapes wither, wetlands dry up, forests burn. The rivers cease to function as traffic arteries, as they no longer contain enough volume for navigation. As the groundwater level drops, apprehension about the future increases.

Heat, drought, fires: German forests suffer as a result of climate change Photo: Ralf Hettler/dpa/picture alliance

An example is the town of Leisel, on the edge of the Hunsrück mountain range, in western Germany. Its population is revolted by two mineral water companies that want to drill wells in the middle of the Hunsrück-Hochwald nature park in order to increase their production.

Residents fear their own wells could dry up. “Is the expansion of water withdrawal in the national park even permissible?” asks hydrologist Holger Schindler. In this case, test drilling appears to be legal, having been requested and approved shortly before the park was created in 2015.

Altogether, Schindler has observed a decline in groundwater recharge, and he expects a worsening of regional conflicts over water resources, also in Germany.

Nature and city fighting for water

Conflicts motivated by water increasingly occupy Germany’s courts. In the city of Lüneburg, in the north of the country, for example, there is a dispute with Hamburg Wasser. For 20 years it has been supplying the second largest city in the country with water from the Lüneburg Heath area. In 2019, the region limited the volume of extraction for ecological considerations, but now the operator is processing, as it wants to considerably expand its volumes.

There is a common mismatch between cities and the surrounding areas, and the competition between the needs of urban centers and the protection of nature is especially evident in Heid, south of Frankfurt, in the state of Hesse.

For decades, water has been pumped from there to the metropolis on the banks of the Main River, resulting in a drop in the water table, with serious consequences for the forest. In fact, in 2013, a study by the University of Göttingen already found that “the forests of the Rhine-Main area are among the forest risk zones in Central Europe”. And one of the causes is the water demand.

“We’re talking about decades of competition for water between the city of Frankfurt and its surroundings,” explains Dieter Borchardt, lead researcher for water resources and the environment at the Helmholtz Environmental Research Center. He diagnoses an overuse of reserves, to the point where sometimes the ground gives way, causing “damage to buildings [de Frankfurt] and serious disputes over what the reason would be”.

Elon Musk’s eastern German automaker consumes 1.4 million cubic meters of water a year – up from 3 million initially calculated Photo: Patrick Pleul/Pool/REUTERS

Industry among the most avid consumers

The industry has been particularly thirsty. The spectacular “gigafactory” of the automaker Tesla, owned by the millionaire Elon Musk, in Grünheide, Brandenburg, also made headlines because it was built in the middle of a region that is already suffering from scarcity.

In addition, the installation is located in a drinking water protection zone. And it requires huge amounts, about 1.4 million cubic meters a year — a considerable setback compared to the original plans to use 3 million cubic meters.

The resource has become so scarce in the region that the local operator has started to ration it: although the average consumption per capita is 175 liters, those who move there now and receive a new connection can only use 105 liters per day.

But energy companies are among the biggest consumers: power plants evaporate water in their cooling towers; lignite mining pumps huge volumes.

German energy giant RWE uses nearly 500 million cubic meters a year in its open lignite mines, with virtually nothing to pay for it. As authorities often grant water rights for long periods, sometimes decades, many of the contracts in place date from times when climate change was not even recorded.

Power operator RWE’s plants are among major water consumers Photo: Ulrich Zillmann/FotoMedienService/picture alliance

In Ukraine as in Mesopotamia

Faced with growing scarcity, the German Environment Ministry is developing a National Water Strategy. An outline presented in 2021 deals with programs to be implemented between 2030 and 2050.

Expert Borchardt points out that water management is a constant task, stressing that the full impact of climate change may not be apparent until after 2050. Therefore: “We have to prepare now for this.” Otherwise, conflicts over the resource are likely to continue escalating – as they did 4,500 years ago in Mesopotamia.

The Water Conflict Chronology, developed by the Pacific Institute of development, environment and security studies, shows the role of water in wars. The most recent entry concerns the invasion of Ukraine: in February, Moscow troops destroyed a dam near Kherson, which blocked the flow to Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014.