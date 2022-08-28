We checked Simone Tebet’s interview with Jornal Nacional







Simone Tebet participated in a sabbath at Jornal Nacional Photo: TV Globo / Reproduction

MDB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, senator Simone Tebet ends this Friday (26) the series of interviews on TV Globo’s Jornal Nacional with presidential candidates. Facts checks her statements in real time. The transcript of the interview is made possible by Escriba, a tool by Aos Fatos to speed up the text documentation of audio files. The checks are published as the findings, conducted by reporters and editors, are completed. The report can be modified in the hours following the program to include information. Aos Fatos is open to objections from Simone Tebet’s press office and will register the other side if necessary. See what we checked:

[o MDB] It is the biggest party in Brazil,…

The MDB is the party with the most members in the country, with 2,131,401 million members as of July 2022, according to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The second largest acronym is the PT, with 1,631,485 members, and the third is the PSDB, with 1,352,745.

The MDB comes from the base, it is the party that has the largest number of mayors, vice-mayors, councilors, councilors.

The MDB was the party that won the most mayors in 2020: 784 mayors. The PP came in second, with 685. Tebet’s acronym also led in the number of councilors, with 7,277 candidates elected, against 6,292 for the PP. With regard to vice-mayors, the MDB elected 660 in the first round of 2020 and the PP was in second place, with 551.

They came with petrolão, they sliced ​​up the largest state-owned company in Brazil and even put people from my party there, you are right, and from the party of the current president of the Republic.

The investigations into Petrolão, as the press dubbed the corruption scheme involving Petrobras and the payment of bribes by supplier companies investigated by Operation Lava Jato and revealed in the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government, really hit MDB and PL politicians, current party of the president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro. One of those convicted was former deputy and mayor Eduardo Cunha (PTB-SP), then affiliated with PMDB-RJ, current MDB, Tebet’s party. In the case of Bolsonaro’s PL, formerly called the Partido da República (PR), one of those investigated in Lava Jato was the current president of the acronym, Valdemar Costa Neto — who had already been convicted of passive corruption and served time for involvement in Mensalão, scheme to buy parliamentary support in the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Lava Jato began in March 2014 and investigated the participation of public agents, businessmen and money changers in a corruption scheme at the oil company, which involved the collection of bribes, money laundering and overpricing of works.

And they made us pay and pay more expensive energy for that.

There is no evidence that the Petrolão scandal, as the corruption scheme involving Petrobras and the payment of bribes revealed in the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government was dubbed, influences the price of the energy or fuel bill to this day. Regarding the electricity tariff, the cost inherited from previous governments is the refund provided for in MP (Provisional Measure) 579, issued at the end of 2012 and which determined an immediate 20% reduction in the electricity bill. On the other hand, the rule anticipated the renewal of concessions for electricity companies and provided for the payment of indemnities for investments not yet settled. These indemnities have been reimbursed by consumers since 2017 and should last until 2025. In 2017, Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) estimated that the refund would have an impact of 7% on electricity bills. Regarding fuels, the statement is also false. Despite Petrobras’ price control policy under Dilma to curb inflation, which resulted in billions in losses for the company, the company’s current situation does not currently interfere with the value of the products. “What determines the adjustments is the variation in the value of oil and its derivatives on the international market, associated with local market conditions”, explains the state-owned company.

… I am facing a party that came out in the vanguard and had the courage to launch a woman candidate for President of the Republic in this most difficult moment in Brazil. This is unheard of.

The MDB was not the only party to launch a woman’s presidential candidacy in this year’s elections. In addition to Simone Tebet, Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU) are currently campaigning. The statement is also not valid when considering the history of candidates since Brazilian redemocratization. In addition to former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), who won the 2010 and 2014 elections, Lívia Maria (PN), in 1989; Thereza Ruiz (PTN), in 1998; Ana Maria Rangel (PRP) and Heloísa Helena (PSOL), in 2006; Marina Silva (Rede), in 2010, 2014 and 2018; Luciana Genro (PSOL), in 2014; Vera Lucia (PSTU), in 2018.

The woman earns 20% less than the man performing the same function, the same activity.

A survey by the consultancy IDados shows that women earned on average 20.5% less than men in the fourth quarter of 2021, even with an equivalent profile of education, color and age and working in the same occupation. The study is based on the Pnad Contínua (National Household Sample Survey) of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) and was released in March this year.

In 2018, the MDB also launched 66% of candidates and 33% of female candidates. And what was the average of the other parties? Equal.

The MDB presented 334 candidacies from women in 2018, which is equivalent to 33% of the total, as mentioned by Tebet. Other large political parties, such as the PSDB and the PT, also presented the same percentage. Among the parties with the lowest number of candidates were the PPL (28%), DEM (28.8%) and PSL (29.2%), percentages close to the MDB. Proportionally, the party with the most candidates was the PMB (Partido da Mulher Brasileira), which presented 159 female candidates, equivalent to 40% of the total.

