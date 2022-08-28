What Antonio Fagundes said about Globo’s resignation shocked

Antônio Fagundes talked about what Globo is doing with renowned actors

Antonio Fagundes consecrated himself as an actor on Globo and on the Marinhos station, he played great characters, such as the famous protagonist of the soap opera Rei do Gado. But, like any story, yours with the channel ended.

But Antônio Fagundes was not the only one to leave the station. In recent years, Globo promoted a wave of dismissals and changed the fixed contract for the work of several actors. About this new modality of work, the actor has a controversial opinion and that is the biggest truth.

For Antônio Fagundes, Globo’s choice is as if it were trying to erase the history that was built. “It is as if it were a museum that for decades exhibited Monalisa and suddenly decided to get rid of her. It may be good, from an administrative and financial point of view, but there is a great risk”, he told Veja magazine.

He still insisted on clarifying his point of view. “Globo is not a shoe factory, it works with art, emotion and loyalty. For fifty years, the public has watched these people on this station and they have a special affection for them. […] It can go right, but it can also go wrong.”

It is worth noting that Antônio Fagundes was part of the station’s staff for 44 years. The channel made this clean in the artistic sector aiming to cut costs.

CLOSED WITH CULTURE

In his social networks, Antônio Fagundes decided to confess that he will be in the soap opera of TV Cultura. The actor even shared a video of the new work and a photo where he appears dressed up with his character. In addition, he gave details about the news.

The plot, by the way, alludes to one of the most important dates in our country. “Drag to the side to know this amazing project 👏 In celebration of Brazil’s 200 years of independence, @tvcultura will launch its newest dramaturgy”, explained the famous.