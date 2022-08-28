What are we playing – August 27

Hello, we’re back with our weekly section, in which we talk about some of the games we’ve been playing in the last few weeks or that we’re still playing.

These are the games that excite us and that we can’t resist playing, watching the hours fly by.

There’s always that special game that we just can’t put down, especially in an era of games that receive content and updates months or years after launch.

There’s always that classic that we want to repeat or even discover for the first time, a guilty pleasure that captures us without explanation or a branch of a popular series for a new genre that we want to investigate.

Whether it’s console, PC or even mobile, there’s always something that excites us and we’re constantly on the lookout for the next great experience that will dazzle us.

And you, what have you been playing lately? We want to know.

The Last of Us Part I





There wasn’t much time to diverge, when you have one of the great titles for the second half of 2022, with launch on September 2nd. Yes it’s The Last of Us Part 1, that’s the title I’ve been dedicating myself to. Our review will be ready on time as always, it will be published on August 31st at 4 pm in mainland Portugal. In it, you’ll find out what Naughty Dog has done to bring one of the most cherished video games in the PlayStation legacy to the present. This return of mine to “2013” ​​poses many questions that will be answered very soon. Is almost.

Adolfo

MLB: The Show 22





Baseball season is approaching its most important phase on the journey to October. The strongest teams consolidate their position in the different tables of the MLB, some like the Padres weaken and even the Yankees stumbled and broke a sensational season. In this race for the top spots, Wild Cards and the ambition to enter the World Series, it’s impossible not to feel like taking charge and playing a few games. Plus, with Moments, you can play for a few minutes and satisfy your appetite.

Bruno

F1 22

The F1 championship resumes this weekend after the summer break. And then on one of my favorite circuits, the Belgian track at Spa-Francorchamps. Following the caravan’s return, I returned to the EA game, starting the career of a Portuguese driver, Geraldo Guedes, in the Prema Formula 2 team. with aspirations to go far in their careers. This category of access to F1 is great to start playing without suffering from the hardships and difficulties of the F1 championship. I think that in the future it would not be an outlandish idea to host the F3 category, where many rookies compete after stints in karts and F3 or F4. Formula 3 is a highly contested championship, the first big step on the way to F1. Here’s a suggestion, EA.

Vitor