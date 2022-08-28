What did you see first? The answer will tell who and how you are

What did you see first when looking at the image in this personality test? Your answer will tell you whether you are rude or overly tolerant. There is no right or wrong answer, so make the challenge very clearly and honestly.

Did you first see the dove in the test?

You tend to measure through your words, trying not to swear and thinking before you speak. This means that there is a great need to contain thoughts and not express everything that goes through your mind.

Even in difficult situations you try to offer gestures of generosity and even sympathy. He is always aware that fixing things is always the best option. That’s why others count on you when there’s a problem.

However, the warning is to be careful not to leave your principles aside. Sometimes it is necessary to be a little more rude to ensure that justice is done.

Ah, so you saw the leaf first? Understand

If, on the other hand, you looked at the drawing and he saw the image of the sheet first, the harsh words passing easily past his lips. Insecurity can sometimes make you reveal a rougher side of your personality.

In most of these moments you don’t realize the consequences of not thinking before saying what you want. At the very least, you feel an uncontrollable fear that people will hurt you. That’s why he acts rudely in front of others. Your soul is always on the defensive, waiting for some sort of insult.

Sometimes you can’t tell when a situation isn’t really hurtful. There’s a tendency to answer everyone a little disrespectfully – even if it’s to answer harmless questions. It comes naturally to you without you even realizing it. In some cases it is a consequence of having dealt with somewhat toxic people.