What is Quiet Quitting? New trend among professionals

Demand in the work environment is an agenda that has been included in companies’ agendas, but which has frequently appeared in discussions about employability and mass layoffs.

Currently, many experiences are shared in the social media, showing that leaving work can represent freedom for those who dedicate themselves daily to scheduled functions. Seen from the perspective of liberation, asking for the accounts took on a feeling of courage among young people, showing how employability has gained a critical meaning in contemporary society.

the great redemption

”The great resignation” is an expression that became popular on the internet, representing people’s attempt to express what they really went through while maintaining a professional routine. Despite having gained a positive tone, the fact of being employed is no longer an achievement in certain segments. Even at home office, fatigue has not diminished and demands overload minds isolated from the real world.

mental burnout at work

According to Firjan (Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro), 2.9 million Brazilians resigned, the highest number since 2005. In other countries, the movement is not so different and just look at the networks. The posts reveal dissatisfaction and problems caused by the excess of tasks. Technology increases productivity in general, but it raises expectations for all individuals.

Personal and professional life

Complaints present in publications reveal that there is a fear of being monitored by organizations, establishing a surveillance relationship, in which the human being exists only for the job. A demand that arises from various perspectives, whether by the workload, responsibilities and exaggerated rules. Apparently everyone wants to go back to the old days when private life was very different from work.

The quiet quitting appears

Quiet quitting is a perspective that seeks to value the separation of personal life from work. Thus, a compromise arises between the institutions, which can reach a point of balance, taking into account the needs of workers. Part of the companies manages to implement a series of resources that makes the place humanized and it is worth discussing the opinion of the partners themselves in relation to this.