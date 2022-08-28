If you do not want this credit, the tip is to block the service offer through the Meu INSS website or app, in the “Loan” tab.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

Recently, President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned a law that expands the margin of consigned credit to INSS retirees and pensioners. Now, the group will be able to commit up to 45% of social security income in contracting a loan.

Of the total to be released, the law allows the use of 35% of the social security benefit for loans, financing and leasing. In addition, 5% is allowed for the use of the payroll-deductible credit card, and the remaining 5% for the use of the payroll-deductible credit card.

What is the margin for the INSS consignment?

Currently, Banco do Brasil continues to operate with the INSS payroll-deductible margin at 35% for loans. About the other 10% for use in cards, the bank said that it is still studying the possibility of releasing these products.

Meanwhile, Caixa stated that it is studying to release the 5% increase in the payroll card for retirees and pensioners. In addition, the state-owned company spoke about the possibility of renegotiating old contracts.

In a note, Caixa said that “Customers with 35% of the consignable margin committed in previous release periods can renew their contracts with an extension of the term, and the margin limitation applies to the sum of all monthly installments of consigned credit already agreed and that may be hired in the future”.

Although the measure is positive, it is seen as a setback by the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), especially in the case of the poorest population. This is said, because the payroll loan modality compromises the beneficiary’s income while the installments of the agreement last, making it more complicated for him to survive and be able to pay his basic expenses.

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

In addition, experts warn of the risk of indebtedness, in which the payment of installments plus interest detonates the beneficiary’s income. Furthermore, it makes him live in a vicious cycle of credit use.

Finally, for those who do not want this credit, the tip is to block the service offer through the Meu INSS website or app, in the “Loan” tab. This prevents scams from occurring and taking out a loan without permission.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.