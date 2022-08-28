What order to read the books in the saga?

“House of the Dragon”, the first spin-off of one of the greatest TV hits of all time, “Game of Thrones”, has already premiered. Like the original series, which came to an end in 2019, the new HBO series is also based on a book by George RR Martin, one of the greats of modern fantasy literature. The series once again shows the struggle for the Iron Throne of westeros. But this time the dispute will be between members of the same family: at the height of their power, the Targaryens and their dragons will face each other, plunging the kingdom into chaos.

An important point for many fans is that, while “A Song of Ice and Fire”, the saga that was adapted into “Game of Thrones”, has not yet been completed, the story of “House of the Dragon” is already complete in the great ” Fogo & Sangue”, launched here in Brazil in 2018.

The title, which works almost like a history book within the world of Westeros itself, tells the journey of the Targaryens from their first king, Aegon I, who conquered and unified the Seven Kingdoms, to the period of civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, precisely the event that will be portrayed in the new series.

A second volume, yet to be released, will continue to chronicle the family and its continuing decadence after this internal conflict, until the time of the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and the death of her father, the Mad King Aerys II, almost two hundred years later. , during Robert’s Rebellion, referenced in “Game of Thrones”.

And while in the original series we saw the conflicts, mainly, between the Stark and Lannister families, in “The House of the Dragon” we will have a much greater presence of the Targaryens themselves, as well as houses not so well known to the public, such as the Hightowers and the Velaryons. .

Writer George RR Martin began creating this universe in the early 1990s, with the first book released abroad in 1996. Originally thought to be a trilogy, the work has grown so much that the planned now is seven volumes, with the last one published. was the fifth, “A Dance with Dragons” (not to be confused with the civil war between the Targaryens we talked about earlier), in 2011.

More than a decade later, there’s still no word on when the last two books should be published, and fans are eagerly awaiting “The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring,” as they’re already dubbed in English.

The five books released, in all, add up to more than 4 thousand pages of history, and if the rumors are true, the last two volumes should also follow this size trend, which would even be one of the reasons for the delay.

Still, the indication is to read “Fire & Blood” after starting the main series, even though the final two books are missing, so the reader will already be familiar with several of the names and events in depth in this work.

If you were curious to know more about this history and all the conflicts between the noble houses of Westeros, splash separated the six books about the universe of “The Chronicles of Ice and Fire” already published in Brazil, including “Fogo & Sangue”, to explain it better.

The book chronicles the Targaryen family since Aegon’s Conquest, when they became the royal house of Westeros. The work even covers the reign of Viserys I and the civil war that raged between his sons after his death. The second half of the book is the basis for the “House of the Dragon” series.

Beginning of “A Song of Ice and Fire”, the book shows the journey of the noble Eddard Stark to King’s Landing, to serve as Hand of the King fifteen years after the rebellion that took his friend Robert Baratheon to the Iron Throne. In the capital, he will discover that he is playing a game more dangerous than he could have imagined.

In the second book of the saga, an all-out war takes over Westeros. In the North, a new threat begins to emerge beyond the Wall, and across the world news of the birth of young Daenerys Targaryen’s three dragons begins to spread.

Major events such as the Battle of the Wall, Daenerys’ taking of Meereen, Tyrion Lannister’s trial by combat, as well as the infamous Red Wedding, all take place in this book, arguably one of the most tense and unsettling in the entire saga.

An important point is that this book and the fifth volume of the saga happen almost entirely simultaneously. The book focuses heavily on Southern Westeros, such as the court clash between the Lannisters, Tyrells and the Faith, Sansa Stark’s departure to the Vale and the dispute for the Iron Islands crown.

Here we follow for much of the book characters in the North and on the neighboring continent of Essos, such as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Last title released to date, it ends with an important death as a hook, and still has several elements not explored in “Game of Thrones”.

