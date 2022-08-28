What Roberto Carlos does not accept at all on stage

Roberto Carlos and his list of superstitions beyond curious

Roberto Carlos is one of the biggest idols in the country, so much so that he has a legion of fans spread across the four corners of Brazil. But, behind a very successful career, there are some peculiarities that are beyond curious.

We can start by citing what he hates on stage. Recently, he found himself surrounded by controversy as he cursed the audience who rushed at him on stage. He freaked out after thousands of elated fans swarmed over him in front of the stage. Besides getting in the way of him singing his song.

Roberto Carlos’ advice told the newspaper O Dia the reason for the artist’s sudden outbreak. “The truth is that Roberto is a perfectionist. He wants everything to be perfect, just the way he envisioned it. That just wasn’t the time for them (fans) to go to the front of the stage. But he made the show to the end, delivered the roses. He’s just not picking up the gifts fans give him because of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Also, another thing he hates is that some artist he calls on stage appears dressed in brown. If the public has been following the special on Globo for many years, they must have noticed that the guests are always in white or blue, the colors that Roberto Carlos loves.

To top it off, he only uses a wired microphone and this is linked to the fact that he is very superstitious. In an era in which microphones are increasingly modern and without the use of a cable, Roberto Carlos remains stuck to his origins and only gives presentations in which his microphone is connected by a wire.

Roberto Carlos surprises by posting a rare image of the wedding with an ex who has passed away: “It was so beautiful” What Roberto Carlos forbade his ex-wife to do and she decided to reveal to Brazil: “I wouldn’t let it” Roberto Carlos publishes a brand new photo, appears unrecognizable and reveals an unknown past: “Every night”