What Wanessa did with Luciano’s wife in the dressing room and shocked

Wanessa Camargo and Luciano Camargo's wife

Everyone knows that the family of Luciano Camargo doesn’t usually mix with his brother’s Zeze. Proof of this is that in all the festivities of the end of the year, the two families are far from each other. To top it off, Wanessa and Flávia even had a big fight in the dressing room.

According to information from Leo Dias at the time, Wanessa would have gone to the dressing room where her ‘aunt’ was and decided to say everything she thought of her. She vented all her anger and highlighted that she never liked Luciano Camargo’s wife. As she released the dogs, Flávia questioned where so much hatred for the singer came from.

“My mother should be here following this show”, “I hate you” and “It’s all wrong here”, would have been some phrases uttered by Wanessa. Also according to information at the time, she would have entered the dressing room screaming and all those present followed the scandal.

Thus, it was informed that the confusion only ended when Flávia Camargo decided to expel Wanessa from the dressing room. And since that mistake, they haven’t exchanged a word and they don’t even care.

ZEZÉ TALKED ABOUT MARCUS BUAIZ

In an interview with Leo Dias, Zezé said that he already has a speech ready for his son-in-law. He said he had this same conversation with her ex-husband. “As soon as Marcus [Buaiz] decided to marry Wanessa, I put him in the car and we went for a ride”, he began saying.

“I told him, ‘Man, from the moment you marry my daughter, you will be considered my son too. So the only thing I want you to never do to my daughter is mistreat her.’ This is a dialogue I have with my sons-in-law”, delivered the famous.