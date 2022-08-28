What Zilu Godói suffered when he separated from Zezé shocks Brazil

Zilu Godói lived a delicate moment after divorcing Zezé Di Camargo

Zilu Godói and Zezé Di Camargo were married for 28 years and together they had three children: Wanessa, Camilla and Igor. The separation, however, was not easy and who suffered the most from this situation was the socialite. In the year 2019, the famous ended up opening her heart and reported everything that happened in that period.

During an interview with Purepeople, Zilu Godói confessed that the past was responsible for building her into the strong woman she is today. “I would do it all the same! Of course, I made mistakes in many situations, but if it weren’t for those mistakes, I wouldn’t have learned the lessons.

“Mistakes must always be at the service of learning to help in personal and spiritual evolution! If I could say one thing to a younger version of me, it would be ‘Be strong and brave always. The world is yours!”, she confirmed. In addition, Zilu Godói confessed that she faced depression.

“I had depression. I felt sad, alone, abandoned, totally lacking in self-esteem, unmotivated with life. I was hospitalized for a few weeks because of this. It was a very difficult time for me, my children and family. I don’t wish on anyone what I felt at that moment,” she said.

Still in the conversation, Zilu Godói revealed that this was one of the most troubled periods of his life. “When you are depressed, any ‘minimal’ thing becomes big and the feeling of guilt is inevitable because we charge ourselves all the time! Including being depressed,” he said.

Zilu Godói’s fight was not easy and she found herself almost at rock bottom. “I realized I was stuck in my problems! It’s a disease of the soul! We feel spiritually weakened. Disbelievers of everything. It’s a feeling of overwhelming helplessness and an endless emptiness.”