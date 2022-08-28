WhatsApp starts testing ‘Communities’ feature

Portals specialized in information about the Whatsapp anticipated, earlier this year, the launch of ‘Communities’ function‘. Now, the messaging platform has started testing with the feature that allows several groups to come together in a large circle.

Read more: Vision test: find where the letter M is hidden in the image

Users from some countries are already being selected to test the novelty. With it, the user will be able to gather up to ten groups in a larger group, either by subject or another characteristic in common.

Members will be able to split into smaller discussion groups while the admin gains more power. They will be able to send announcement messages to all members and even remove messages that they consider problematic.

O WABetaInfo, portal specializing in news about WhatsApp, reported that the Communities option will be displayed in a new tab in the application. There is no information on when it will be released to all users of the messenger.

print blocking

Another feature being tested by the Meta group company makes it impossible to capture screen images, better known as prints. This is yet another attempt by WhatsApp to ensure the privacy of account owners.

The measure will only affect single-view photos and videos, those that disappear after opening. The forecast is that the function will be added optionally, that is, the user will decide whether or not to block the prints.