WhatsApp Web: Is it possible to disable notifications on the computer

An opportunity for citizens using the Whatsapp Web frequently. Anyone who uses the platform knows that it is interesting to keep the messenger notifications activated on the computer. However, in case of distraction or excess messages, it is important to know how to deactivate them.

Firstly, it is important to highlight that the procedure is simple and practical, just access the settings of the Whatsapp computer and follow the steps below.

How to disable WhatsApp Web notifications?

Open WhatsApp Web;

In the upper left corner, click on the “Three dots” icon;

Then go to the “Settings” tab;

In the selected tab, tap on “Notifications”;

Once this is done, you can disable other specific notifications that were previously marked, such as “Sounds”, “Desktop Notifications” or “Message Preview”;

If you want to disable all notifications, check the option “Mute all notifications” or “Mute notifications and reactions”;

Finally, select how long you want to keep silent and click on “Mute notifications” to confirm the operation.

How to mute conversations on WhatsApp Web?

If you are receiving messages from a specific contact or group, be aware that you can select notifications individually. Check out the guidance below:

In the chat area, select the conversation you want to silence; After that, click the “Arrow” icon to access the menu; To proceed, just tap on “Mute notifications” and choose between “8 hours”, “1 week” or “Always”.

How to disconnect WhatsApp Web?

Another option to avoid distractions is to log out of WhatsApp Web. See how:

Click on the “Three dots” icon at the top left; In the menu, select “Disconnect” and confirm the action.

Here’s how to put two photos on your WhatsApp profile

users of Whatsapp can put two photos in the application profile. Although the messenger doesn’t have a specific tool for this edition, it is possible to join two photos in another application and transform them into a single medium to then be used.

Even if it seems complicated, know that the procedure is very simple and practical.

See how to join two photos on Instagram

Open Instagram on your mobile; Go to the option to create a Story; Then click on “Layout” on the left menu; Select a split screen layout and take a photo or load the camera image to fill the left and right photo; Adjust the position of the images and tap the “Confirm” icon in the center of the screen; Instead of publishing the Story, tap the “Three dots” icon in the upper right corner and select “Save”; Ready! If you don’t want to post the montage in your Story, discard it.

It is worth mentioning that other applications that offer the same mounting option can also be used.

See how to change your profile picture

With the image of the two photos saved in your gallery, now change the profile photo of Whatsapp. Check step by step:

Open WhatsApp on your mobile; Go to “Settings”; Tap your photo and then the “Camera” icon; On the next screen, choose the “Gallery” option; Once this is done, select the image you created, adjust it in the space indicated; To finish the procedure, click “OK”.