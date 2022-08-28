When will the minimum wage go up? Payment of R$ 1,294 already has a date?

The minimum wage, as the name suggests, refers to the most basic amount that must be paid to an employee in exchange for his services in order for him to survive above poverty. In theory, the value should allow the professional to live with a minimum but also with dignity and without missing anything at home.

Unfortunately, this is far from the reality of many who live in our country. It is not new that Brazil pays an amount considered very low, but the inflation It only worsened the worker’s situation even further.

The fact that the year 2023 is nearing its end has people hoping that an increase is on the way that could help, but it doesn’t look like it will ever happen. Recently, an increase was announced that is slightly above inflation, but would not have any impact on people’s purchasing power.

With this small increase, the salary would go from R$1,212 to R$1,294. This number obviously did not make the citizens happy, however it may not be the final figure. Some calculations made – taking into account all that inflation can still cause until the end of the year – point out that the amount should rise to keep up with it.

In this way, the remuneration may even have a new increase, even if not very significant. The forecast is that it will exceed R$ 1,300, but not much. Everything will depend on the surveys that are yet to be made.

When will we be sure about the readjustment?

If this is a question that bothers you, know that you will still need to have a reasonable amount of patience to get an answer, since the official amount of remuneration is only the same announced in January. So, everything we have before that is just speculation based on information released by the government itself, but still it’s just that: rumors.

They are not required to to reveal nothing before, just to increase the remuneration to the point that it is above the current year’s inflation so that people don’t lose so much purchasing power. If the Brazilian currently has little and the minimum wage only follows inflation, the worker has the same purchasing power as in the previous year. In other words, everything ended up staying the same.

In practice, nothing really changes. What can happen is that some professionals in the economics area end up predicting that inflation should retreat in the coming months. Therefore, all that the Brazilian worker can do is cheer.