Where to visit places that house organs of famous people in history

Galileo’s finger is in the Museum of the History of Science in Florence, Italy Image: Getty Images

The astronomer Galileo Galilei died in 1642 in Italy. Nearly a hundred years later, in 1737, his body was moved to a new tomb and a burial took place. During the ceremony, scientists and historians stole three fingers, a tooth and a vertebra from the astronomer.

One of the fingers ended up on display at the Museum of the History of Science in Florence, Italy. The other parts passed through the hands of several collectors, until they were found by chance with an art collector in 2009. The museum then decided to requisition them, so that they could be kept safe.

The vertebra belongs to the University of Padua but is not on display.

Lenin’s Corps

Lenin’s embalmed body is displayed in the mausoleum on Red Square, Russia Image: Heritage Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Lenin was the main leader of the Russian Revolution of 1917 and the first president of socialist Russia. He died in Gorki Leninskiye, Russia, in January 1924.

The body of the politician, who changed the history of the country, was embalmed and is displayed in a mausoleum in Red Square in Moscow, also in Russia.

Every year, hundreds of tourists from all over the world pass through the place to visit.

Heart of Luís Eduardo Magalhães

Former federal deputy Luís Eduardo Magalhães died in April 1998, a victim of a heart attack at age 43. Son of Antônio Carlos Magalhães, former governor of Bahia and former senator, he was touted as a possible successor to former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

After his early death, information that his heart had been taken out came to light. Doctors from the Hospital de Base in Brasília stated at the time that the removal of the LEM organ, as it was known, was done at the behest of his father to avoid, in the autopsy, the presence of cocaine in the heart muscle.

The family has always contested this version and says that the organ was removed without authorization.

The heart was preserved in formaldehyde for years in a hospital room until a monument was created in honor of the former deputy, on the central site of the Legislative Assembly of Bahia (Alba). The monument has a statue representing Luís Eduardo and at the base, there is a plaque indicating that the heart of the former deputy was buried there.

Rasputin’s Penis