Where to visit places that house organs of famous people in history

The astronomer Galileo Galilei died in 1642 in Italy. Nearly a hundred years later, in 1737, his body was moved to a new tomb and a burial took place. During the ceremony, scientists and historians stole three fingers, a tooth and a vertebra from the astronomer.
One of the fingers ended up on display at the Museum of the History of Science in Florence, Italy. The other parts passed through the hands of several collectors, until they were found by chance with an art collector in 2009. The museum then decided to requisition them, so that they could be kept safe.
The vertebra belongs to the University of Padua but is not on display.
Lenin’s Corps
Lenin was the main leader of the Russian Revolution of 1917 and the first president of socialist Russia. He died in Gorki Leninskiye, Russia, in January 1924.
The body of the politician, who changed the history of the country, was embalmed and is displayed in a mausoleum in Red Square in Moscow, also in Russia.
Every year, hundreds of tourists from all over the world pass through the place to visit.
Heart of Luís Eduardo Magalhães
Former federal deputy Luís Eduardo Magalhães died in April 1998, a victim of a heart attack at age 43. Son of Antônio Carlos Magalhães, former governor of Bahia and former senator, he was touted as a possible successor to former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso.
After his early death, information that his heart had been taken out came to light. Doctors from the Hospital de Base in Brasília stated at the time that the removal of the LEM organ, as it was known, was done at the behest of his father to avoid, in the autopsy, the presence of cocaine in the heart muscle.
The family has always contested this version and says that the organ was removed without authorization.
The heart was preserved in formaldehyde for years in a hospital room until a monument was created in honor of the former deputy, on the central site of the Legislative Assembly of Bahia (Alba). The monument has a statue representing Luís Eduardo and at the base, there is a plaque indicating that the heart of the former deputy was buried there.
Rasputin’s Penis
The penis of Grigori Rasputin, a Russian monk, is on display at the Erotic Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Known as a healer and adviser to the Romanov imperial family, he was assassinated in 1916 by young Russian nobility who wanted to end his influence at the court. He had his penis ripped out by his enemies.
After being in the possession of several historians, the piece arrived at the Museum of Eroticism in 2004. There, it is preserved and exposed in a glass with alcohol. According to the museum, the organ is authentic and was purchased for US$8,000 from an antiquary in France, which kept possible documents written by the monk.
Che Guevara’s Hands
Che Guevara was a revolutionary who fought for the formation of a socialist state in Cuba. In 1967, in La Higuera, the group led by Che was attacked by about two thousand men and he was captured. After being interrogated, Che was shot to death with a rifle.
After being killed, Che had his hands cut off. The members were sent to the United States to confirm Che’s identity. The body was abandoned in a mass grave in the middle of the Bolivian jungle, with the other six guerrillas in his group. Che’s body was found 30 years later.
The remains of Che Guevara and his guerrillas were removed from the graves and taken to the Santa Clara Memorial, 300 kilometers from Havana, where they were laid to rest.
The Ernesto Che Guevara Sculpture Complex was built on the site – a mausoleum. Next to Che’s grave. About 400,000 visitors pass through the mausoleum every year.
Napoleon’s white horse skeleton
Have you ever heard of “Napoleon’s white horse”? Well, it really existed, despite being gray, according to historians.
The animal was called Marengo and its skeleton is on display at the National Army Museum in London, England.
Marengo was the emperor’s companion for 15 years, from 1800 to 1815, according to information from the National Army Museum. The horse ended up in British hands after the French defeat at Waterloo in June 1815, when Napoleon was sent into exile.
The animal died in 1831, its skeleton was preserved, donated to the Royal United Services Institute and later given to the National Army Museum.
Mortal remains of D. Pedro 1º and his wives
Although the heart of D. Pedro 1º belongs to the Portuguese government, the mortal remains of the first Brazilian emperor are kept in our country: in the imperial crypt, located in Parque da Independência, in the Ipiranga district of São Paulo — where the Paulista Museum of USP (University of São Paulo).
The crypt, built in 1953, is located under the Monument to Independence and is managed by the Department of Municipal Museums.
In addition to the remains of D. Pedro 1º, there are also the remains of his two wives: Leopoldina and Amélia.
Leopoldina, an Austrian princess, was the Emperor’s first wife and died in 1826, aged 29. With her, he had seven children.
He later married Amelia de Leuchtenbergdaughter of General Eugênio de Beauharnais and Princess Augusta of Bavaria, in 1829. The empress died at the age of 60, in 1873, in Lisbon.
imperial family
In the Imperial Mausoleum, in the Petrópolis Cathedral, in Rio de Janeiro, are the mortal remains of Emperor D. Pedro II, Empress Tereza Cristina, Princess Isabel and her husband, the Count He gave. The place is one of the main tourist attractions in the city.
Princess Isabel died in November 1921, was initially buried in the Casa d’Orleans in Dreux, in France, where he lived. Her husband the Count He gavedied the following year and was buried in the same place.
In 1971, the bodies of Princess Isabel and her husband were brought to Brazil and preserved alongside their parents, Emperor D. Pedro II and Empress Tereza Cristina. Since then, the remains of D. Pedro 2º and the imperial family have been found at the site.
revolution of 32
The Obelisk Mausoleum to the Heroes of 32, also known as the Obelisk of Ibirapuera, in São Paulo, is considered the symbol of the Constitutionalist Revolution of 1932. The remains of more than 800 combatants are located in a crypt in buildings made of marble.
The highlight is a kind of temple guardian fixed in the middle of the place. In the work are buried Martins, Miragaia, Drauzio and Camargo, students killed during the action and who gave rise to the acronym MMDC.