where to watch, lineups, schedule and refereeing

Botafogo and Flamengo face each other for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Alvinegro, with 27 points, tries to distance itself from the relegation zone. Rubro-Negro, on the other hand, has been rocked by 13 unbeaten games, in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores and still dreaming of the Brazilian title. Dorival Júnior’s team has 40 points.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast exclusively from Premiere. O UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

Possible lineups

Botafogo: Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Adryelson, Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Victor Sá, Junior Santos and Jeffinho. Technician: Luis Castro.

Flamengo: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, Vidal and Victor Hugo; Lázaro, Marinho and Everton Cebolinha. Technician: Dorival Junior.

embezzlement

Botafogo: Erison, Breno, Kayque, Sauer and Daniel Borges are in the medical department. Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Matheus Nascimento, Tiquinho Soares and Joel Carli are in transition.

Flamengo: David Luiz (suspected viral hepatitis); Rodrigo Caio (recovering from a right knee injury); Bruno Henrique (recovering from surgery on his left knee).

Arbitration

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Sousa (FIFA-SP)

auxiliaries: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP)

VAR: Neuza Ines Back (Fifa/SP)

Latest results

Botafogo comes from a 2-2 draw against Juventude, in Caxias do Sul (RS), for the Brazilian Championship. Flamengo beat São Paulo 3-1, at Morumbi (SP), for the Copa do Brasil.