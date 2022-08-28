The savings of FGTS It can be used in several ways, and usually the hefty money is used to acquire some good, such as reducing the value of the financing of a car or home. But did you know that it is possible to use FGTS to buy a second property? That’s right! Check below the main points needed to learn more about this worker’s right.

Read more: Is it possible to receive up to BRL 10,000 in the FGTS review request?

What is FGTS?

The FGTS is an abbreviation for “Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço”. This is a mandatory benefit passed on to citizens with a formal employment relationship. It was developed with the main objective of protecting workers with a signed National Labor Card, in situations of dismissal without just cause.

This transfer is the worker’s right and the employer’s duty, and must be deposited monthly, with a maximum term until the tenth day of each month.

What is the value of the FGTS?

The calculation of the monthly FGTS transfer is based on the employee’s gross salary, which must be 8% of this. The deposit of the amount due to the Severance Indemnity Fund must not consider discounts on the employee’s earnings.

Who is entitled to FGTS?

To be entitled to the Guarantee Fund, the citizen must have a formal employment relationship in accordance with the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) regime.

You are entitled to transfer:

Public and private sector workers;

domestic servants;

Rural workers;

Apprentices.

In addition, the Safreiro that works in the field only during the harvest season, is also entitled to transfer the Fund monthly during the period.

Situations for using the FGTS

Despite being a worker’s right, the FGTS amount can only be withdrawn and used in some specific situations. Some examples are: building, buying, paying off or amortizing a property, entering into a car financing, extraordinary withdrawal, anniversary withdrawal and termination withdrawal, in situations of dismissal without just cause.

However, did you know that it will be possible to use savings to acquire another property? The possibility is recent, and was included in the new Bill (PL) approved by Marcel van Hattem. The PL promotes greater use of money, which is a worker’s right, for the expansion of their assets.

The bill still needs to go through the Legislative branch and be sanctioned by the president, but the expectation is that there will be no major complications in this process, which should happen until October 2022.