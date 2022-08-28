Why having allergies can reduce the risk of contracting covid

Jenni Smith 2 mins ago Health Comments Off on Why having allergies can reduce the risk of contracting covid 0 Views

woman sneezing

Credit, Getty Images

Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have discovered who may be at greatest risk of contracting the virus and developing the most severe cases of the disease.

Advanced age, obesity and various comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension are some of these risk factors. High body mass index (BMI) also appears to be associated with an increased chance of contracting the virus in the first place.

But what about the factors that can make someone less likely to get covid? Interestingly, research shows that having allergies can reduce your risk.

Allergies are very common. At least 400 million people worldwide are affected by pollen allergies, known in English as hay fever. About 300 million people suffer from allergic asthma (induced by inhaling allergens), while food allergies affect about 250 million.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

5 foods to increase satiety

We can’t always eat often, but our body needs energy constantly. Therefore, it is important …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved