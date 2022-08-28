Why is a liter of milk more expensive than gasoline?

Brazilian consumers are paying more in the liter of milk longer life than gasoline. The average price of fuel was R$ 5.40 in the last week, according to data from the ANP (National Petroleum Agency). The food cost, on average, R$ 6.79 a liter.

The accumulated high of milk reaches 72% in twelve months, despite the fall recorded in recent days. The drink had an increase of 79.79% between January and August this year, while gasoline retreated 14.91%, according to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index).

What causes the increase?

Specialists point out that the high is the result of a series of internal and external factors, such as the off-season and the exchange rate, which raises the prices of food, feed and fertilizers. Another reason is the rising price of diesel, the fuel used to transport products.

Adding to these reasons, milk production has become about 62% more expensive in recent months. Faced with the new scenario, many producers migrated to other areas, reducing milk supply by about 9% in the first half.

The drink has become more than 100% more expensive in just 2012, show data from Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies). Ten years ago, consumers could buy 20 liters for R$50, but today they can only buy 9 liters for the same price.

On the other hand, fuels are cheaper after a reduction in ICMS and cuts in federal taxes. In addition, there was a drop in the price of a barrel of oil.

Milk derivatives

The increase in the price of milk does not only impact the food itself, but all its derivatives. In the last 12 months, all products had an increase of more than 9.75%. See the list: