Will the government pay the Gas Voucher in September?

Find out when the next payment of the Gas Valley will be and who is entitled to receive the installments of the social program.

Vale-gás is a Federal Government program created to reduce the impact of cooking gas prices on the budget of low-income Brazilian families. After the approval of PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) No. 1/2022, the value was changed in August.

Before the change, the value of the social program was equivalent to 50% of the average value of a 13kg gas cylinder. But, with the new rules of aid, the value will be 100% of the price of the product. That is, the gas voucher went to R$110.

Who can receive the benefit?

First, it should be noted that, currently, 5.6 million Brazilian families receive the Gas Voucher. However, to continue receiving or joining the benefit queue, you must meet the following requirements:

Be enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government and have a monthly family income per capita less than or equal to half a minimum wage (R$ 606);

Families residing in the same domicile and receiving the BPC (Benefício de Prestação Continuada) from social assistance;

People with disabilities or elderly people aged 65 or over who prove that they do not have the means to support their family;

Families with women victims of domestic violence who are being monitored by urgent protective measures.

How to consult the benefit?

To know if you will receive the aid, you must inform the CPF number in the following applications:

Auxílio Brasil application – through CPF and NIS number;

Caixa Tem application – through login with CPF;

Customer service by calling 111;

Ministry of Citizenship by phone 121.

October transfer calendar

The payment of the aid will take place together with Auxílio Brasil, but the Gas Valley is only transferred every two months, that is, there will be no payment in September. So, check the calendar:

NIS 1 – October 18;

NIS 2 – October 19;

NIS 3 – October 20;

NIS 4 – October 21;

NIS 5 – October 24;

NIS 6 – October 25;

NIS 7 – October 26;

NIS 8 – October 27;

NIS 9 – October 28;

NIS 0 – October 31st.

Image: Joa Souza / Shutterstock.com