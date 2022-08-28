With a daily rate of 15,000, discover the farm where Zé Felipe and Virgínia are staying – Fun

Location is close to Bonito airport, has 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, gym, sauna and fits up to 12 people

Exclusive farm mansion has an infinity pool (Photo: Casas Charmosas)

In the city of Bonito since last Wednesday (24), the singer Zé Felipe, son of Leonardo, is staying in a private farm where the daily rate costs R$ 15 thousand. Together with his wife Vírginia Fonseca, daughter, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and friends, the family spent R$ 60,000 in four days at the place.

Located about 20 minutes from Bonito airport, Fazenda Santuário is exclusive, has no neighbors and also has two employees to take care of the house between 7 am and 4 pm. According to the couple’s posts on Instagram, this Saturday is their last day in town.

According to the website where the rental reservation is made, up to 12 people can fit in the mansion, which has six bedrooms, four of which are suites, in addition to ten bathrooms, several rooms, sauna, gym, fireplace, swimming pool, office, bathtub, two bedrooms for employees and six exclusive decks on the banks of the Rio Formoso.

Zé Felipe in half, with brother-in-law, mother-in-law, daughter and wife in Rio Formoso (Photo: Social Networks)

On Friday night, Virginia’s mother went to the urban part of Bonito along with her son and a couple of family friends, they took pictures with fans, drank beer in a bar and even bought souvenirs, like a stuffed monkey. , traditional in the shops of the tourist town.

Virgínia and Zé Felipe took advantage of the night to rest and enjoy the fireplace in the mansion. During Saturday they enjoyed the deck on the banks of the Rio Formoso. With few tours in the holiday schedule, the only one that was released by the family was the floating on the Sucuri River, last Thursday, which was recorded by Virgínia and published on the influencer’s Youtube channel, watch by clicking here.

Check out the publicity photos of the farm on the internet:

Check out the image gallery: