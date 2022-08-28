Without a bid, Piquet receives 6 million from the government and donates 500 thousand to Bolsonaro – Ricardo Kertzman

Bolsonaro and “very friendly” businessmen (photo: Reproduction / Social networks) The businessman Nelson Piquet, who recently became involved in a rumored case of racism, after calling the champion F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton, neguinho, donated the trifle of R$ 501 thousand reais to Jair Bolsonaro, the executioner of the Plateau, making him if the biggest benefactor is an individual in the campaign of Queiroz’s friend re-elected.

The maximum was registered at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and became known this Friday (26/8), less than a month after the ex-pilot’s company invoiced more than R$ 6 million in a signed contract, without bidding. , in 2019, with the National Institute of Meteorology, a body linked to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The amount originally contracted by Autotrac, Piquet’s company, was BRL 3.5 million, however, in December 2020, the federal government agreed to an amendment of another BRL 3 million. The little gift from the bolsonarista, therefore, about a little less than 10% of what he earned. The information was published by Guilherme Amado, from the Metrpoles website.

As “the fuck is over”, it is possible that the buffalo collected by the three-time Formula 1 world champion will increase, since amendments to the contract are expected until the end of 2026. At the same time, the company owed federal taxes, but was not of “Brazil above all and God above all”, such a coincidence reminds us that there is no corruption in the government of the “myth”, and that, in the name of Jesus, communism cannot return.