Woman charged pix for leftover food on date

Imagine the scene: you chat with a guy on the internet, decide to meet him in person, he proposes to cook something for this meeting and, together, you go shopping for the necessary ingredients at the market. There, you pay most of the bill. The meeting takes place, they eat what has been prepared and, in the end, they still take the boy home. The next day, he charges you for the part he paid for the groceries.

Did you think of a humor skit? It could, but the case is real and it happened in May of this year with the nurse and dentist Danielle Santos, 35 years old. The story went viral on TikTok through the @prazerjanaina profile that posts videos telling stories sent by followers. The video with the story of the health professional has already surpassed the mark of 5 million views.

In an interview with universe, Danielle says that she decided to share her story with the profile because she was outraged by the situation. “I was already a follower of Janaína’s, I knew she told stories and I sent mine. I wanted to know people’s opinion, what they thought of it, because I was shocked and very angry with him”, she says. She also submitted her case to the “How I Got Here” podcast. In the TikTok post (see below) you can hear audios of the man charging “for the leftover food”.

From the conversation on the app to the meeting at home: “He wanted to manipulate me”

Danielle says she met the “boy cook” a few days before the date through a dating app. “He kept calling my attention on the app, sending pictures of food and we decided to make an appointment. But I made it clear that it wouldn’t be a date, because I wouldn’t be with him. It would just be to meet and talk,” she says.

So, he came up with the idea of ​​cooking something for the two of them to eat and sent her an audio with the list of what he would need for this preparation, on the list were the items meat, cheese, bacon, chives, paprika and salt. “We made an appointment on a Sunday afternoon. On the day, I went with my car to pick him up on the subway and we went to a market to buy the ingredients. He also decided to get two sparkling wines because he told me he wanted to drink something”, recalls Danielle.

The market account gave R$ 189.19 and she offered to pay R$ 110.00 of this total. He paid the remaining R$79.19 and the two went to her house. There, Danielle says that they prepared food together, ate, talked and that he tried to manipulate her and convince her to do things his way. For example, even though she denied it, he wanted her to drink.

“Besides, he asked to take a shower because he smelled like food and kept insinuating himself to sleep at my house, that I could go to work the next day and leave him there. But I would never allow that. Even more a stranger” , says Danielle.

To put an end to that conversation, she decided to take him to his house. “I made several excuses and said we would meet another day, just to get away with it. As there was still food left, I told him and insisted that he take everything that was left, but he didn’t want to”, she says.

Post-date pix: “he charged me R$39.19”

After dropping him off at home, on the way back, she received a voicemail. In the audio, the man asked if she could not transfer to her account the amount corresponding to what he paid in the market for the food, since only he had drunk the wine. Her claim was that the rest of the food they cooked had stayed at her house. When Dani said she wouldn’t do the pix, she received an aggressive audio: “He said it was my obligation, that I had money but I was miserable and that if I was poor I would have already transferred”, she recalls.

The next day, Danielle says that he continued with this matter and, even in the face of her refusal, kept insisting that she make a pix. “I couldn’t believe it. I paid most of it at the market and, excluding the drink, which was R$ 40.00, he only took R$ 39.19 out of his own pocket for the food. because he lived far away. If I were to compute all this in an Excel spreadsheet, I would have to charge it”, says the nurse.

Faced with the insistence on charging, she says that she argued with the boy and threatened to file a complaint with the police, trying to get him to stop sending messages. “When I said that, he blocked me and I blocked him right after,” says Danielle.

She notes that this seems to be his default behavior on dates.

“When the story went viral on TikTok, another woman commented and said that the exact same thing happened to her. She even mentioned his name and said he offered to cook, then charged.”

From this whole situation, the nurse says she learns a lesson: that of uninstalling relationship apps. “There are a lot of bad people on these apps, this was just another negative experience. When a woman is empowered, most men want to put you down, take your money or take advantage. I prefer to be alone”, she concludes.

Check out Sexoterapia episode #76: “Addicted to matchmaking”; how is life for singles