Woman discovers ‘mystery’ puppies nestled in dog bed

During a rainy night, Emma Jane Kidd was surprised to discover that three puppies of a mysterious animal were in her dog Merlin’s bed. The fact took place three weeks ago in Australia, and had repercussions in the local press.

The Australian was surprised by what had happened, but quickly identified that the babies were puppies of southern brown bandicoots, a species of marsupial, also known as quenda, native to the southwest and south of the country, according to The Dodo website.

According to Merlin’s owner, the puppies were scared and found the dog’s bed a warm and safe place. The mom who would have been scared by the presence of Emma and her pet and ran away, leaving her babies alone.

So Kidd called the Darling Range Wildlife Shelter, an organization that rescues and cares for wild animals. Upon arriving at the scene, rescuers were shocked to find the babies seeking refuge inside a residence.

“These animals usually live in backyards and local woods. It’s not uncommon to see them if you live in the hills. But nesting in a dog’s bed on a porch is very unusual,” a representative from the Darling Range Wildlife Shelter told The Dodo. .

On Facebook, the shelter posted information about the babies, to raise awareness of what to do in cases like these.

“They are not dogs. The triplets are now in our care and we hope they grow up beautiful and healthy. The animals need to be taken to licensed wildlife rehabilitators as soon as possible and not kept by members of the public.” .

The cubs will remain in the shelter until they are big enough to survive on their own, at which point they will be released back into the wild.