Women ‘married’ to a model who lives with eight companions talk about living together: ‘a thousand wonders’ | Paraíba

The ‘marriage’ between the model Arthur O Urso and eight women has generated repercussions on social networks, where he discloses the routine with his companions. Among the peculiarities of the polygamous union, legally prohibited in Brazil, the challenges of living together for nine people in the same house arouse curiosity. Two women involved in the relationship talked to the g1 about the subject.

Luana, who has been legally married to Arthur for about 7 years, explains that she met the model when she worked in Guarabira, in the Brejo region of Paraíba. The idea of ​​having an open relationship was adopted at the very beginning of their relationship, in 2016, and since then, the two have been free to get involved with other people.

“Before, we always had monogamous relationships, but there was a curiosity to live an open relationship. I thought this was very different, and right away I was in it,” she explains.

The couple started hanging out with people they knew on various occasions, such as at parties. It was also in these moments of fun that they met the other women who are now ‘married’ to Arthur. According to Luana, choosing partners is a natural process.

“The first [mulher] after me we met at a club in Recife, Pernambuco. More others appeared, but to bring them into our lifestyle they were not all together. They had to have an open mind… We were looking for people who were from this world, who wanted to experience new things”, he says.

In that time, nine women agreed to ‘marry’ and live with Arthur. In November 2021, the union was sealed in São Paulo. One of them separated from the model, in April of that year, and left the house.

According to the women interviewed by the g1, the wedding took place in a Catholic church. They prefer, however, not to identify the church and the person who performed the ceremony, in order to preserve their identity.

Still according to the women, only they and the model were in place. The ceremony, then, was not attended by their families or other people, as is often the case in Catholic weddings.

The women are from São Paulo, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro and Paraíba, and currently live with the model in a house in the capital of Paraíba, João Pessoa. Each one works in a different area, such as fashion, gastronomy, cryptocurrencies, internet content creation and adult content.

On June 16th, Arthur said that the house where he and the women live in the morning was spray-painted with the words: “Family of the devil, go away!!! You are not welcome”. For Luana, a demonstration of prejudice already observed in looks and comments on the internet, but stronger.

2 of 3 Arthur showed the facade of the house with graffiti on social networks — Photo: Reproduction / Personal Archive Arthur showed the facade of the house with graffiti on social media — Photo: Reproduction / Personal Archive

“We live with prejudice, but this is the first time it has come this far. I was scared because it had never happened, it was only on social media even with people judging, saying it’s marketing, but in an exposed way, no ”, she says.

The ‘one thousand wonders’ routine

About the routine, Lorena, another wife of Arthur, reported that in the beginning the coexistence between the women was difficult, because none of them was used to living with many people. Dividing attention with the model was also a problem.

“Right from the start it was crazy, because no one was used to living together. There are many personalities, there were many fights, especially when I was on PMS, I ended up wanting more attention. But, as time went by, it got better and nowadays it’s much better. We have a super good relationship, today is a thousand wonders“, it says.

3 of 3 Arthur O Urso lives with eight wives in João Pessoa — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram (@arthurourso) Arthur O Urso lives with eight wives in João Pessoa — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram (@arthurourso)

There is also a division of tasks for cleaning the house. Lorena explains that each of the women is responsible for a function, and they all organize their own belongings.

“One is responsible for each thing, we divide and it always works out”, he concludes.