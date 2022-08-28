Xuxa pretends to defecate and says she is ‘unloading vegan things’



quotes.in

Folhapress





08/27/2022 17:50

08/27/2022 17:50

Xuxa, 59, has been posting humor videos for the last few days to talk about veganism. This time, she shared a video on Instagram pretending to defecate in the bush during a recording with the presenter Anglica, 48. In the caption, she defined herself as a root vegan and wrote that she has no privacy, but friendship comes first.

In the video, Xuxa appears crouching in the bush pretending to defecate when surprised by Anglica. “Holy people, what’s that, friend?”, asks Anglica. “Oh, get off my back, bug”, Xuxa replies.

Anglica explains that she was looking for the queen of the little ones because she disappeared: “What are you doing here?”, asks Anglica. “I’m unloading the vegan stuff,” says Xuxa. “Oh my God. Vegan coc, all vegan,” says Anglica.

Junno, Xuxa’s boyfriend, commented on the video: “I love you”. Other relatives of the presenter and celebrities published smiling face emojis in the comments, including son-in-law Joo Figueiredo, nephew Blad Meneghel, singer Tico Santa Cruz and actress Letcia Sabatella.

“At least pure,” wrote presenter Fernanda Gentil. Anglica’s sister, Márcia Marba, commented: “The little plants thank you”. While Anglica herself joked: “Where are we going to end up”.

Before that, Xuxa shared a video on the social network pretending to sleep on wooden logs and being woken up by Luciano Huck’s wife. “Oh my God, they forgot her here. I’m always having to get her out of a situation, she’s too attached to this nature thing. Come on, there’s a trailer for you.”

“This walks vegan”, Xuxa explains. “It’s all vegan, love, but you can’t, can you?”, replies Anglica. The two end the video leaving the place laughing.

In another video, shared on August 19 on Instagram, Xuxa appears crouched in the middle of the earth and eating lettuce directly from the grass. “It’s not enough to be vegan, you have to be vegan!”, she wrote in the image caption.