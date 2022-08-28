Yasmin and Diany praise ‘improvisation’ of Arthur Elias in defense of Corinthians in the face of absences

Not even the excess of embezzlement prevented Corinthians from beating Palmeiras this Saturday, 2-1, in the first leg of the semifinal of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship. With a short range of options to assemble his defensive system, coach Arthur Elias improvised midfielder Diany and left-back Yasmim in a trio of defenders, alongside Andressa, originally in the position.

In the analysis of Yasmim, who has been a defender on other occasions under the command of Arthur Elias, Timão’s defensive system played a solid game. The defender also stated that the team has errors to fix before the return game against the Palmeiras team, on September 10th.

“We did the best we could. We endured this game very well, always helping each other, we know the spaces to run, cover, attack the ball and everyone is helping each other. This is the keynote and thank God we were happy, the defense line was good and now it’s time to continue to work on the next game, fix mistakes and get even better”, evaluated Yasmim.

“He was half-back/defender. I trust myself a lot, I have a game dynamic that allows that. It is important even for my condition as an athletehelp the team in the face of various injuries and that’s how a champion team is formed”, added Diany, about the different setup of the alvinegra defense.

The fact is that, amid the high number of embezzlement, Corinthians should have an important comeback in the defensive system in the return game. Defender Tarciane should return to Arthur Elias’s disposal after playing in the U-20 World Cup with the Brazilian national team.

“Tarciane is an important reinforcement. Diany and I are ‘breaking a branch’ and she comes with good performances in the U-20 team, with confidence. She comes confident, ready to help us and will definitely help a lot”, evaluated Yasmim.

